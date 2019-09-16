Photo Flash: CM Performing Arts Center Presents SWING! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre
"Two thirds rhythm and one third soul." That's how Fats Waller defined the uniquely American form of popular music and dance known as 'swing.' Requiring only joyful enthusiasm and a ready partner, swing exploded out of pre-war Harlem's hotbed of youth culture and swept the world.
It shattered ethnic and cultural barriers, generating specialty styles such as Jive, Swing, Lindy Hop, West Coast Swing, and Hip-Hop Swing. SWING! celebrates this remarkable diversity to the beat of the most exhilarating songs of the period. As this enthralling song-and-dance show makes abundantly clear, swing was never a time or place -- it has always been a state of mind!
For more information or to order tickets please contact the Box Office at (631) 218-2810 or visit our website at www.cmpac.com. SWING! is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals: http://www.rnh.com.
Photo Credit: CM Performing Arts Center