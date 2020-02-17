Advertisement

Photo Flash: CM Performing Arts Center Presents Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Article Pixel Feb. 17, 2020  

CM Performing Arts Center continued its 46th Season with GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT, which opened this past weekend in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

See photos below!

Running through March 14th, Green Day's American Idiot is the staged adaption of the award winning 2004 Album of the same name by Green Day. The Musical premiered on Broadway in 2010 and has since then been produced all around the globe.

Much like the album, the story follows three friends, Johnny, Will, and Tunny who find themselves lost in the world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend familial responsibilities, and Johnny's attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album American Idiot, as well as several songs from follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

Performance Dates:

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 2:00PM

Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 8:00PM

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 2:00PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 7:30PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 2:00PM

Fri Mar 13, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sat Mar 14, 2020 | 8:00PM

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com

Photo Credit: Justan Garcia

David DiMarzo, Andrew Murano and Matthew Paredi
David DiMarzo, Andrew Murano and Matthew Paredi

Andrew Murano
Andrew Murano

Marly Mensher
Marly Mensher

Matthew Paredi, Andrew Murano, David DiMarzo
Matthew Paredi, Andrew Murano, David DiMarzo

Marly Mensher, David DiMarzo
Marly Mensher, David DiMarzo

Andrew Murano, Matthew Paredi
Andrew Murano, Matthew Paredi

The Citizens of Jingletown
The Citizens of Jingletown

Jordan Yates
Jordan Yates

Briggs Houston
Briggs Houston

Michael Visconti
Michael Visconti

Andrew Murano and Michael Visconti
Andrew Murano and Michael Visconti

Matthew Paredi
Matthew Paredi

David DiMarzo
David DiMarzo

David DiMarzo and Marly Mensher
David DiMarzo and Marly Mensher

Jess Ader-Ferretti, Michael Visconti and Andrew Murano
Jess Ader-Ferretti, Michael Visconti and Andrew Murano

Jess Ader-Ferretti and Andrew Murano
Jess Ader-Ferretti and Andrew Murano

Michael Viscont and Marly Mensher
Michael Viscont and Marly Mensher

David DiMarzo, Tommy Castelli, and Courtney Braun
David DiMarzo, Tommy Castelli, and Courtney Braun

Courtney Braun
Courtney Braun

Matthew Paredi, Samantha Rosario
Matthew Paredi, Samantha Rosario

The Company
The Company

The Company
The Company

The Company
The Company



