Photo Flash: CM Performing Arts Center Presents Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

CM Performing Arts Center continued its 46th Season with GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT, which opened this past weekend in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Running through March 14th, Green Day's American Idiot is the staged adaption of the award winning 2004 Album of the same name by Green Day. The Musical premiered on Broadway in 2010 and has since then been produced all around the globe.

Much like the album, the story follows three friends, Johnny, Will, and Tunny who find themselves lost in the world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend familial responsibilities, and Johnny's attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album American Idiot, as well as several songs from follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

Performance Dates:

Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 2:00PM

Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sat Feb 22, 2020 | 8:00PM

Fri Feb 28, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sun Mar 1, 2020 | 2:00PM

Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 7:30PM

Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 2:00PM

Fri Mar 13, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sat Mar 14, 2020 | 8:00PM

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com





