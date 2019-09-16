Photo Coverage: THE FULL MONTY Opens at The Argyle Theatre

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre presents the hit Broadway musical The Full Monty with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Terrence McNally, based on the 1997 film of the same name. Performances began September 12, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, September 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. The Full Monty is sponsored by The Post Office Café (Babylon). Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Directed by Evan Pappas, with choreography by Eugenio Contenti and music direction by Ethan Andersen, the cast will feature Eddie Egan as Jerry Lukowski, with principal cast members David Borum as Buddy "Keno" Walsh, Brayden Bratti as Nathan Lukowski, Hunter Brown as Ethan Girard, John Hickok as Harold Nichols, Hannah M. James as Pam Lukowski, Jacob Karp alternating in the role of Nathan Lukowski, Kyra Leeds as Vicki Nichols, Pat Moran as Malcolm MacGregor, Milton Craig Nealy as Noah "Horse" T. Simmons, Max Wilcox as Dave Bukatinsky, Kristine Zbornik as Jennette Burmeister, and Nicole Zelka as Georgia Bukatinsky. They will be joined by ensemble membersSean Cullen Carroll, Luke Dombroski, Emily Durand, Katherine Fletcher, Malcolm Franklin, Kaisha Huguley, Michelle Rubino, andJames Schultz.

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, a ten-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (Tootsie)cooks up.

While spying on their wives at a "Girls' Night Out," a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo sees how much they enjoy watching male strippers. Jealous, out of work and feeling emasculated, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. In preparing, they find themselves extremely exposed; not merely physically but emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they're stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to "let it go."

The Full Monty is a story full of heart. Right to the end, audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off. With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this heartwarming, upbeat comedy is an absolute don't-miss-it event!

The creative team includes Set Design by Front Row Theatrical, Costume & Wig Design by Peter Fogel, Lighting Design by Graham Kindred, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr. Props and Production Coordination by Alison Savino. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. TheProduction Stage Manager is Krista Swan with Assistant Stage Manager Julianna Cricchio. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

The Full Monty will play the following performance schedule: Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. with a Special Added Performance on Wednesday evening, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday performances.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for The Full Monty are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Kristine Zbornik



Pat Moran, Milton Craig Nealy, Hunter Brown, Max Wilcox and John Hickok



Hunter Brown, Milton Craig Nealy, Eddie Egan, Max Wilcox, Pat Moran and John Hickok



Nicole Zelka, Kyra Leeds and Hannah M. James



Nicole Zelka, Kyra Leeds and Hannah M. James and the cast that includes-David Borum, Brayden Bratti, Sean Cullen Carroll, Luke Dombroski, Emily Durand, Katherine Fletcher, Malcolm Franklin, Kaisha Huguley, James Schultz and Nicole Zelka



Kristine Zbornik



Hunter Brown



Pat Moran



John Hickok



Milton Craig Nealy



Max Wilcox



Eddie Egan



The Cast of The Full Monty



James Schultz



Luke Dombroski



Brayden Bratti



David Borum



Jacob Karp



Sean Cullen Carroll



Kyra Leeds



Emily Durand



Katherine Fletcher



Kaisha Huguley



Nicole Zelka



Hannah M. James



Malcolm Franklin



Michelle Rubino



Kristine Zbornik



Max Wilcox



Pat Moran



Eddie Egan



James Schultz and Luke Dombroski



Brayden Bratti and Jacob Karp



John Hickok and Kyra Leeds



Nicole Zelka, Emily Durand, Kaisha Huguley, Kyra Leeds, Katherine Fletcher, Hannah M. James and Michelle Rubino



James Schultz, Sean Cullen Carroll, Malcolm Franklin, Luke Dombroski and David Borum



Hunter Brown and Pat Moran



Eddie Egan, Hannah M. James, Brayden Bratti and Jacob Karp



Eddie Egan and Hannah M. James



Max Wilcox, Milton Craig Nealy, Eddie Egan, John Hickok, Hunter Brown and Pat Moran



The Cast of The Full Monty that includes-David Borum, Brayden Bratti, Hunter Brown, Sean Cullen Carroll, Emily Durand, Luke Dombroski, Eddie Egan, Katherine Fletcher, Malcolm Franklin, John Hickok, Kaisa Huguley, Hannah M. James, Jacob Karp, Kyra Leeds, Pat Moran, Milton Craig Nealy, Michelle Rubino, James Schultz, Max Wilcox, Kristine Zbornik and Nicole Zelka



Eugenio Contenti (Choreographer/Associate Director), Evan Pappas (Director) and Ethan Andersen (Music Director)



Evan Pappas and Etwa Andersen



Eugenio Contenti and Evan Pappas