Photo Coverage: MATILDA Opens Tonight at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater presents MATILDA The Musical. Performances begin on Thursday, November 14 and run through Sunday, December 29, 2019.

The inspiring story of an extraordinary girl comes to life in MATILDA The Musical. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel, MATILDA is the story of the courageous little girl with an unbounded imagination who proves that despite the odds, you can do anything you put your mind to - and change your destiny. Packed with high energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by this Broadway hit and winner of 16 Best Musical awards!

The cast of MATILDA features ANNABELLE DEANER (Engeman Theater: Once, Annie) and ELSA DEES (National Tour: Les Misérables) alternating as Matilda. The cast also features: DANE AGOSTINIS as Miss Trunchbull, KATE FAHRNER as Miss Honey, SARA GALLO as Mrs. Wormwood, MICHAEL PERRIE JR. as Mr. Wormwood and NICOLE POWELL as Miss Phelps.

The adult ensemble includes: MICHELLE AROTSKY, ZACH BRAVO, TIGER BROWN, JAMIE COLBURN, ALEX EISENBERG, ALEX HERRERA, EMILY KELLY, A.J. LOCKHART, RACHEL PERLMAN, MELISSA PERRY, and RICHARD WESTFAHL

The child ensemble includes: BRAYDEN BRATTI, KIERAN BROWN, VIVIENNE COLETTA, DANNY DONAHUE, AMELIA FREIBERGER, JULIA GORDON, CAITLYN KOPS, LUCY MANIATIS, CAPRICE MCGUCKIN, ZACHARY PODAIR, MADDIE QUIGLEY, FRANK ROCCO RANDAZZO, ARIELA ROZENTUL, EMMA SORDI, LILY TAMBURO and MAX TUOMEY.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Jamie Colburn and Richard Westfahl



Emily Kelly, Alex Herrera and AJ Lockhart



The Children's Cast that includes-Brayden Bratti, Kieran Brown, Vivienne Coletta, Lucy Maniatis, Zachary Podair, Maddie Quigley, Emma Sordi and Lily Tamburo



Nicole Powell



Michael Perrier, Jr. and Sara Gallo



Sara Gallo



Michael Perrie Jr. and Sara Gallo



Kate Fahrner



Dane Agostinis



AnnaBelle Deaner



AnnaBelle Deaner, Kate Fahrner and Nicole Powell



Michael Perrie, Jr., Sara Gallo, Dane Agostinis, AnnaBelle Deaner, Kate Fahrner, Nicole Powell and the cast



Michael Perrie, Jr., Sara Gallo and Dane Agostinis



Michael Perrie, Jr., Sara Gallo, Dane Agostinis, AnnaBelle Deaner, Kate Fahrner and Nicole Powell



Dane Agostinis



Sara Gallo



Kate Fahrner



Nicole Powell



Kate Fahrner and Nicole Powell



Michael Perrie, Jr.



Sara Gallo and Dane Agostinis



Emily Kelly



AnnaBelle Deaner



