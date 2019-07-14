Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre

Jul. 14, 2019  

The Argyle Theatre continues its 2nd season with the award-winning musical Legally Blonde with music and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe, book by Heather Hach, based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name. Performances began on July 11, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, July 13, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Legally Blonde is presented through Music Theatre International.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo, and with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the principal cast features Kirby Lunn as Elle Woods, with Jill Taylor Anthony as Paulette, Mollie Downes as Brooke Wyndham, Marie Eife as Vivienne Kensington, David Engelas Professor Callahan, Jamie Farish as the UPS Man, Jordan Litz as Warner Huntington III, and Tyler Miclean as Emmett Forrest, who are joined by animal companions Caesar as Bruiser and Stitch as Rufus. The ensemble features Harley Barton, J Ryan Carroll, Emily Chester, Tyler Dema, Courtney Fekete, Michelle Foard, Cassidy Ingram, Ashley Gale Munzek, Jennifer Oehlwein, Kwasi Perry, Michelle Rubino, Conor J. Stepnowski, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn, and Kate Zulauf.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde, The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

The creative team includes Set Design by FourthWall Scenic, Costume Design by Travis Chinick, Lighting Design by Travis McHale, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Wig Design by Kurt Alger, Props by Alison Savino. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, with Production Stage Manager is Kellie McMenemon and Assistant Stage Manager Megan E. Coutts. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Legally Blonde are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Legally Blonde

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn and Tyler Miclean

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn, Tyler Miclean and the Cast of Legally Blonde

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn, Tyler Miclean and Jill Taylor Anthony

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Harley Barton, Jamie Farish, Jennifer Oehlwein and J Ryan Carroll

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Michelle Foard, Kate Zulauf and Courtney Fekete

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Jordan Litz, Marie Eife, Mollie Downess and David Engel

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Marie Eife

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn and Jill Taylor Anthony

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Ceaser and Stitch take the stage

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn and Ceasar

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
David Engel

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
David Engel

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Jordan Litz

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Jordan Litz

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Jill Taylor Anthony

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Dylan Perlman (Managing Partner), Evan Pappas (Artistic Director) Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director/Choreographer) and Mark Perlman (Managing Partner)

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Stitch and Caesar with Cassidy Ingram

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Stitch and Caesar with Cassidy Ingram

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kate Zulauf, Emily Chester, Courtney Fekete, Michelle Foard, Harley Barton, Jennifer Oehlwein, Ashley Gale Munzek, Cassidy Ingram and Michelle Rubino

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Tyler Dema, Conor J. Stepnowski, Kwasi Perry, J Ryan Carroll, Jamie Farish and Bryce Colby Vaewsorn

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Antoinette DiPietropolo and JoNathan Brenner (Music Director)

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Antoinette DiPietropolo and JoNathan Brenner

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Dylan Perlman, Evan Pappas, Antoinette DiPietropolo, JoNathan Brenner and Mark Perlman

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Mollie Downes

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Mollie Downes

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Tyler Miclean

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Tyler Miclean

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Marie Eife and Jordan Litz

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Marie Eife and Jordan Litz

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Marie Eife

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Marie Eife

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Harley Barton

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Harley Barton

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn and Jordan Litz

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn and Jordan Litz

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn and Tyler Miclean

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Kirby Lunn and Tyler Miclean

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
David Engel, Mollie Downes, Jordan Litz, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Kirby Lunn, JoNathan Brenner, Marie Eife, Tyler Miclean and Jill Taylor Anthony

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
David Engel, Mollie Downes, Jordan Litz, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Kirby Lunn, JoNathan Brenner, Marie Eife, Tyler Miclean, Jill Taylor Anthony and Jamie Farish

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
The Cast of Legally Blonde at The Argyle Theatre that includes- Jill Taylor Anthony, Mollie Downes, Marie Eife, David Engel, Jamie Farish, Jordan Litz, Kirby Lunn, Tyler Miclean, Caesar, Stitchm Harley Barton, J Ryan Carroll, Emily Chester, Tyler Dema, Courtney Fekete, Michelle Foard, Cassidy Ingram, Ashley Gale Munzek, Jennifer Oehlwein, Kwasi Perry, Michelle Rubino, Conor J. Stepnowski, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn and Kate Zulauf

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Jamie Farish

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Jamie Farish

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Jamie Farish and Jill Taylor Anthony

Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Jamie Farish and Jill Taylor Anthony



Related Articles View More Long Island Stories   Shows

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER at The John W. Engeman Theater Takes Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
  • Photo Coverage: Milly Shapiro Returns to The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Lisa Howard, Kenita Miller, and More Perform at Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals Of 1987 and 2015
  • Photo Coverage: Jackie Evancho Brings THE DEBUT to Feinstein's/54 Below

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup