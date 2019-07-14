Photo Coverage: LEGALLY BLONDE Opens at The Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre continues its 2nd season with the award-winning musical Legally Blonde with music and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe, book by Heather Hach, based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name. Performances began on July 11, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, July 13, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Legally Blonde is presented through Music Theatre International.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo, and with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the principal cast features Kirby Lunn as Elle Woods, with Jill Taylor Anthony as Paulette, Mollie Downes as Brooke Wyndham, Marie Eife as Vivienne Kensington, David Engelas Professor Callahan, Jamie Farish as the UPS Man, Jordan Litz as Warner Huntington III, and Tyler Miclean as Emmett Forrest, who are joined by animal companions Caesar as Bruiser and Stitch as Rufus. The ensemble features Harley Barton, J Ryan Carroll, Emily Chester, Tyler Dema, Courtney Fekete, Michelle Foard, Cassidy Ingram, Ashley Gale Munzek, Jennifer Oehlwein, Kwasi Perry, Michelle Rubino, Conor J. Stepnowski, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn, and Kate Zulauf.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde, The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

The creative team includes Set Design by FourthWall Scenic, Costume Design by Travis Chinick, Lighting Design by Travis McHale, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Wig Design by Kurt Alger, Props by Alison Savino. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, with Production Stage Manager is Kellie McMenemon and Assistant Stage Manager Megan E. Coutts. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Legally Blonde are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



