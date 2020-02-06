Patchogue Theatre Presents MUMMENSCHANZ

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Mummenschanz, the musicians of silence, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices range between $20.00-$45.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Since its successful three year run on Broadway, Swiss based theater troupe MUMMENSCHANZ has pioneered a new form of visual theater that has since spawned multiple new genres reclaiming their legacy. MUMMENSCHANZ has been dazzling audiences worldwide for more than 47 years. By creating a playful yet compelling experience through the inventive use of shadow, light, and creative manipulation of objects, MUMMENSCHANZ offers timeless insight on the human condition. The result is a visually stunning spectacle that transcends cultural barriers and sparks the imagination.

The current season brings back 'you & me', a creation by the visionary MUMMENSCHANZ troupe that brings large scale masks that you've grown to love to life; as well as reviving a historic tradition of acrobatics. The show also includes some of the classic sketches that have stood the test of time.

'you and me' focuses on the love and mutual joy the audiences and performers experience during MUMMENSCHANZ's one of a kind theatrical performances - hence the title, 'you & me'.

The MUSICIANS OF SILENCE, their soundtrack is the awe, joy and laughter their audiences experience and have grown to love for the last 47 years.





