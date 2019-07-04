Patchogue Theatre Presents AN EVENING WITH THE CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents An Evening With The Celebrity Housewives starring Sonja Morgan, Teresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs on Friday, August 2 at 8pm.

Ticket prices range between $39 - $69, plus applicable fees. A special Backstage VIP Meet & Greet is available for $100 and an Ultimate VIP Experience that includes a champagne toast, autographs, photos, VIP laminate, and more, is also available for $300, only by calling the Box Office. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

The Celebrity TV Housewives are live and in person - onstage in an intimate, fun-filled evening with three of the reality ladies from Bravo's hit TV franchise. The night features Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Sonja Morgan from The Real Housewives of New York, as they talk all about their personal lives, families, businesses, and how fame has changed their lives forever. Don't miss this outrageous, courageous, sometimes bawdy, but always honest evening with these fabulous Reality TV stars.

Teresa Giudice is a New York Times bestselling author of four cookbooks-Skinny Italian, Fabulicious!, Fabulicious! Fast & Fit, as well as Fabulicious! On the Grill. Teresa's 2016 memoir, Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again, also hit The New York Times list at #2. In 2012, she showcased her business acumen by raising $70,000 for the charity, NephCure, on NBC's hit show Celebrity Apprentice. An eternal optimist, Teresa continues to stay positive, while raising and providing for her four daughters. In her second memoir, Standing Strong, Teresa shows her fans what it truly means to be a survivor through her unparalleled honesty and courage.

Margaret Josephs is instantly recognizable with her infectious smile, big lashes and trademark blonde hair worn in pigtails, earning her the nickname "Powerhouse in Pigtails." Margaret met the love of her life - "Super Joe," the ultimate motorcycle riding plumber and contractor - and they eloped in 2013. After graduating from FIT with a degree in Marketing and Fashion Design, Margaret worked at the heart of the New York Garment Center as a dress designer. In 1999, Margaret launched her line of home accessories, Macbeth Collection by Margaret Josephs, and the company has since grown into a global lifestyle brand. Margaret is a lifestyle expert and can be seen regularly on TV sharing her tips and picks for organizing, accessorizing and glamorizing.

Sonja Morgan is a fixture of New York City society. She got her start modeling in Paris and Milan and studying marketing at the Fashion Institute of Technology, representing high-end luxury brands while keeping her Berkshire-bred sensibilities and values. Sonja used her business acumen and social skills-along with rock-and-rollers, royalty, and the power set-to launch several award-winning luxury fashion brands and successful hot spots across the country. Sonja captured America's attention with her groundbreaking toaster oven recipes, which inspired the all-encompassing international fashion lifestyle brand she plans to grow globally with her partners. In 2015, Sonja launched Sonja Morgan New York, her signature fashion line during New York Fall Fashion Week. She continued to expand her brand with the launch of TipsyGirl, a Prosecco and sparkling Rosé line. In 2017 Sonja introduced her heritage brand shoe line Sonja Morgan by French Sole. In 2018 she added Sonja By Sonja Morgan, a curated selection of affordable luxury fashions and accessories under $150 and her recently released Sonja Morgan New York Parfum, a unisex scent of exquisitely aged natural essential oils. Sonja's motto remains "Live each day as if you have nothing to lose and everything to gain."





