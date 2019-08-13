Patchogue Theatre Concert Raises Funds for United Cerebral Palsy

Aug. 13, 2019  
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts and Preemo Productions presented United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island (UCP) with a $2500 donation, raised from a portion of the ticket sales from The Best of Motown concert that took place on Sunday, July 28 at Patchogue Theatre.

Patchogue Theatre's Executive Director Gary Hygom, along with The Best of Motown producer Edward Levine of Preemo productions, hand-delivered the check to the organization's administrative offices in Hauppauge on Thursday.

"We're proud to have raised funds for the UCP with the proceeds from this concert. The show was a success and so was the fundraiser for the cause it supported," says Hygom.

UCP announced that the donation will be applied to the launch of the organization's new Culinary Program.



