Norah Jones and Mavis Staples Will Perform At Bethel Woods

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts today announced that Norah Jones and Mavis Staples will perform a special Pavilion-only concert at the historic site on Saturday, August 1st. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 28th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.



Norah Jones first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described "moody little record" that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards. Norah has sold 50 million albums worldwide and become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner. She has released a series of critically acclaimed solo albums-Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), and Day Breaks (2016)-as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies and Puss N Boots. The 2010 compilation ...Featuring Norah Jones showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Outkast, Herbie Hancock, and Foo Fighters. With Day Breaks, Norah returned to her jazz roots while also proving her to be this era's quintessential American artist, the purveyor of an unmistakably unique sound that weaves together the threads of several bedrock styles of American music: country, folk, rock, soul, jazz. Most recently, Jones has released a series of eclectic singles including collaborations with artists and friends such as Jeff Tweedy, Thomas Bartlett, Brian Blade, Tarriona Tank Ball, Mavis Staples, and Rodrigo Amarante. The 2019 singles collection Begin Again gathered seven snapshots of creativity from one of the music world's most versatile and consistently intriguing artists.



Hailed by NPR as "one of America's defining voices of freedom and peace," Mavis Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She's both a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer; a civil rights icon; a GRAMMY Award-winner; a chart-topping soul/gospel/R&B pioneer; a National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient; and a Kennedy Center honoree. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., performed at John F. Kennedy's inauguration, and sang in Barack Obama's White House. She's collaborated with everyone from Prince and Bob Dylan to Arcade Fire and Hozier, blown away countless festivalgoers from Newport Folk and Glastonbury to Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, performed with The Band at The Last Waltz, and graced the airwaves on Fallon, Colbert, Ellen, Austin City Limits, Jools Holland, the GRAMMYs, and more. At a time when most artists begin to wind down, Staples ramped things up, releasing a trio of critically acclaimed albums in her 70's with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy that prompted Pitchfork to rave that "her voice has only gained texture and power over the years" and People to proclaim that she "provides the comfort of a higher power." In between records with Tweedy, Staples teamed up with a slew of other younger artists-Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Nick Cave, Valerie June, tUnE-yArDs, and M. Ward among others-for 'Livin' On A High Note,' an album The Boston Globe called "stunningly fresh and cutting edge" and which first introduced her to Harper.



The presale for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, February 26th at 12:00 PM. More than early entry, live music, and VIP access, membership provides vital support for museum education and creative learning programs, while offering exclusive benefits not available to the general public. To learn about additional member benefits and presale access, please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/member.



A limited number of 2020 Bethel Woods Season Lawn Passes are available, fully transferrable, and guarantees your place on the lawn for every Pavilion concert, including sold out and Pavilion-only performances. To learn more visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/concerts/season-lawn-passes.



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers discounted museum admission when purchased with a concert ticket, valid the day of the show through the following day. The 2020 Special Exhibit, Lights, Color, Fashion: Psychedelic Posters and Patterns of 1960s San Francisco, showcases a phenomenal ensemble of San Francisco rock posters and fashion from the kaleidoscopic years of 1964 to 1972 gathered by collector Gary Westford. To learn more please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/museum.





