Mike Birbiglia to Perform at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce comedian, storyteller, director, podcaster, producer, and actor Mike Birbiglia will join the 2022 Mainstage Season with six back-to-back nights of stand-up comedy starting Monday, July 11, through Saturday, July 16, staged in rep with Bay Street's second Mainstage show, Anna in the Tropics. Tickets are currently available exclusively to Bay Street Theater Patrons and Mainstage Subscribers, and to any new 2022 Mainstage Subscription holder. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Tuesday, May 3. To purchase a Subscription, call the Box Office at 631 725 9500 or visit the Mainstage Subscriptions Page at baystreet.org.

Mike Birbiglia has performed in front of audiences worldwide. His solo shows Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, and The New One enjoyed successful off Broadway runs and his most recent show The New One moved to Broadway where he received the Drama Desk Award for outstanding solo performance. The New One and Thank God For Jokes became critically acclaimed Netflix specials. Birbiglia also wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice.

His books, Sleepwalk with Me and Other Painfully True Stories and The New One are both National Bestsellers. He's appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, and Popstar as well as TV roles in Orange Is the New Black and Billions. He hosts a podcast, Mike Birbiglia 's Working It Out, and is currently touring material from his newest show The Old Man and The Pool.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. All guests must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask upon entry to the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Pictured: Mike Birbiglia, Live at Bay Street

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Bay Street Theater