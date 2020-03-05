Meet Producer and Director of Patchogue Theatre's BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTER, Stephen DeAngelis

Patchogue Theatre's newest edition in its Broadway Spotlight Series, "Broadway Blockbusters," is an all-new concert event created exclusively for the venue on Saturday evening, March 21st at 8 PM. Produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, Broadway's finest performers recreate their most memorable musical career highlights. Catch up with Stephen DeAngelis in this Q & A.

How long have you been producing this series for Patchogue Theatre?

Over the past 2 years, I have created six shows exclusively for Patchogue Theatre. "Broadway Blockbusters" on March 21st will be the seventh in the series. I am grateful to Patchogue Theatre's Executive Director Gary Hygom for his support and his desire to expand the programming at the venue and bring in so many new initiatives. I feel very honored to contribute to his expanding vision for the future.

Tell us more about the series?

There is something truly special about creating concerts for Patchogue Theatre audiences, combining world class performances with state-of-the-art lighting and sound. Each performer will display their great versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes about their career highlights, and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with our audience.

Who are the performers you've assembled for this concert?

I've brought Broadway's best here and the upcoming lineup is equally extraordinary. We've got Becky Gulsvig, Gavin Lee, Telly Leung , Lesli Margherita, Nic Rouleau, plus special appearances by Ben Hope and Elisabeth Evans. Our Musical Director/Accompanist will once again be Eugene Gwozdz who has worked with many prominent Broadway stars including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti LuPone, and Chita Rivera, just to name a select few.

Can you tell us about each performer's career highlights?

Becky Gulsvig most recently starred as Beverly in the Broadway production of Come From Away, and was also featured on Broadway in School of Rock, Legally Blonde, Hairspray. Gavin Lee is a 2X Drama Desk Award-winner, 2X Tony Award-nominee and Olivier Award-nominee and was the original Bert in Mary Poppins on Broadway and in London. He's also played Squidward in SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical (both on Broadway on in the recent Nickelodeon TV broadcast) and Thernardier in Les Miserables. Telly Leung played Aladdin in Aladdin and has appeared in RENT, Godspell, Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song, Allegiance, and In Transit. Olivier Award winner and Drama Desk Award-nominee, Lesli Margherita, most recently starred as Princess in the recent Off-Broadway production of Emojiland and has been seen on Broadway as Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda and Mona Kent in Dames at Sea. Nic Rouleau is the longest running Elder Price in The Book of Mormon both on Broadway and in London.

Is there anything special about this edition of the Broadway Series?

Yes! We are thrilled to have a special appearance by Ben Hope and Elisabeth Evans from the Broadway company of Once The Musical.

What would you tell potential ticket-buyers to entice them to see the show?

As this combination of performers and song selection is unique, the evening is certain to be full of "lightning-in-a-bottle moments" and exciting performances. I hope musical theatre lovers of all ages will join us for a "can't miss" night of Broadway highlights.

"Broadway Blockbusters" is on Saturday, March 21 at 8pm at Patchogue Theatre.

Tickets are $29-$59 and can be purchased online, by phone (631) 207-1313, or in person at 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You