Matt McGrath to Star in MISTER HALSTON at Bay Street Theater

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This June, an LGBTQ+ icon comes to life on stage when Bay Street Theater launches their summer season with Mister Halston starring Matt McGrath (Cabaret, Legend of Georgia McBride, Hedwig and the Angry Inch). This world premiere production runs June 2 through June 21, 2026, at Bay Street Theater. Tickets for Mister Halston and other 2026 Summer Mainstage Season productions are now available.

Mister Halston is a new play by Raffaele Pacitti and directed by Michael Wilson, exploring the life and times of famed American fashion designer Halston. Set against the glamorous and volatile 1970’s and 80’s New York, Mister Halston offers an unguarded look at the man behind the myth, tracing the meteoric rise, stunning fame, and ultimate fall of this iconic fashion and cultural figure. Mister Halston is a bold, intimate and surprisingly human exploration of artistry, ambition, identity, and the cost of fame.

Matt McGrath is best known for his work on stage, including Broadway’s Cabaret and Off-Broadway productions such as Hedwig and the Angry Inch, as well as appearances in films including Still Alice. A familiar artist to Bay Street audiences, McGrath has appeared in multiple productions over the years, including Japes, The Lady in Question, Beyond Therapy, Bell, Book & Candle, and Romance, and directed My Brilliant Divorce.

Bay Street Theater joins forces with Tony Award–winning producer Bruce Robert Harris (this season’s Dog Day Afternoon and Death of a Salesman on Broadway), in bringing Mister Halston to the Bay Street Theater stage. Internationally-acclaimed designer and philanthropist Donna Karan will serve as Executive Producer. Bay Street Theater is a nonprofit professional theater and community arts center that has served the East End for 35 years.

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