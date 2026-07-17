Tom Kitt to Perform at MUSIC MONDAYS at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. Sign Up

Bay Street Theater will welcome acclaimed composer, orchestrator and musician Tom Kitt for a special Music Mondays performance on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Kitt will take the stage for an intimate evening of songs and stories shared from the piano. The performance offers audiences a rare opportunity to hear music from one of Broadway's most accomplished contemporary composers performed by the artist who created it, while discovering more about the inspirations and creative process behind his work.

The evening will feature selections from Kitt's celebrated body of work, along with previews of upcoming projects. He will also be joined onstage by special guest performers to be announced.

Kitt is a two-time Tony Award, two-time Emmy Award, two-time Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner. As a musical theater composer, he has written the music for six Broadway productions: Next to Normal, If/Then, Flying Over Sunset, High Fidelity, Bring It On: The Musical and Almost Famous.

His work on Next to Normal earned him Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. The musical, written with book writer and lyricist Brian Yorkey, also received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Kitt and Yorkey later collaborated on the Broadway musical If/Then and the musical adaptation of Freaky Friday, featuring music by Kitt and lyrics by Yorkey. Kitt also wrote the music and lyrics for Almost Famous, adapted from Cameron Crowe's Academy Award-winning film.

Beyond his work as a composer, Kitt is one of Broadway's most accomplished arrangers, orchestrators and music supervisors. His Broadway credits include American Idiot, Jagged Little Pill, The SpongeBob Musical and Hell's Kitchen, among many others. His work brings together contemporary popular music and emotionally driven theatrical storytelling.

“An evening with a Broadway composer is the kind of experience often reserved for theater audiences in New York City,” said Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. “We are so happy to welcome Tom to Sag Harbor and give our audiences the chance to experience his music and stories in such a personal and intimate setting.”

Music Mondays brings renowned composers, vocalists and musicians to Bay Street Theater for performances that invite audiences into the artists' creative worlds through music, conversation and storytelling. Bay Street's intimate 299-seat theater offers the opportunity to experience these extraordinary artists up close.

Tom Kitt's Music Mondays performance takes place Monday, August 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater, located at 1 Long Wharf in Sag Harbor. The bar opens one hour before the performance, and guests are invited to arrive early, enjoy a drink and settle in for the evening.

For tickets and more information, visit baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500.: The Musical; Tony-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico in The Streisand Effect: Melissa Sings Barbra; and the world-renowned Harlem Gospel Choir.

Music Mondays are designed to give East End audiences direct access to artists whose work has shaped Broadway, concert performance, and popular music. These one-night-only performances are a signature part of Bay Street's summer lineup.

The full bar opens one hour before the performance, inviting audiences to arrive early, enjoy a drink, and make it a true evening out at Bay Street.

For tickets and more information, visit baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before showtimes.

Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming