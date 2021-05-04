Live Theater Returns To Bay Street June 4 With BECOMING DR. RUTH

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of live and in-person performances to its Mainstage with a production of Becoming Dr. Ruth, opening Friday, June 4, as part of the 30th anniversary summer season, Come Together. The illuminating one-woman show, written by renowned playwright Mark St. Germain, stars four-time Tony Award-nominee Tovah Feldshuh in the title role of famed sexologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Tickets are $75 and $85, $25 for first responders, and are now on sale for Bay Street Theater Patrons. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Tuesday, May 11, and will be available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at boxoffice@baystreet.org.

Tickets will be limited due to necessary social-distanced seating arrangements, which provide for a limited audience at each performance. All attendees must comply with necessary COVID safety guidelines, including having their temperatures taken upon entry and wearing masks at all times. Proof of vaccination is required. If you are a 2020 subscriber who has not yet contacted the Box Office, please do so as soon as possible by emailing boxoffice@baystreet.org to learn more about your options.

Becoming Dr. Ruth opens Friday, June 4, at 8 p.m. with performances continuing through June 27 on Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at 7 p.m., and matinee performances on Sundays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m. The play chronicles the life of noted psychologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer , from her early years fleeing Nazi Germany, living as an orphan in Switzerland, to her service in the Israeli armed forces as a sharpshooter, and her later life and career in New York. Becoming Dr. Ruth is a humorous and heartfelt portrait detailing Dr. Ruth 's remarkable journey against so many odds to become a pioneer in the psychology of human sexuality and the world's most famous sex therapist. This production has a runtime of 90 minutes with no intermission and will be performed for a social-distanced audience indoors on Bay Street's Mainstage in compliance with all New York State requirements for indoor performances. Becoming Dr. Ruth is produced in association with North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, California, David Ellenstein , Artistic Director and Bill Kerlin, Managing Director.