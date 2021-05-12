LIVE OUT LOUD: THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LIPPA to be Presented by The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival

After last year's wildly successful virtual program, The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival has announced that they are back this year with a safe and rewarding in person summer program.

Presenting - Live out Loud: The Music of Andrew Lippa.

This program will be led by Steven Altinel and Nathan Brewer, with a Master Class by iconic Broadway composer Andrew Lippa. Students will learn who they are as performers during this week long program that will be held on the beautiful campus of Adelphi University.

Visit: www.limtf.org for more details.