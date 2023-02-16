Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street Theater

Winner of six Tony awards and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 2016, Kinky Boots features songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper.

Feb. 16, 2023  
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the encore screenings of two dazzling and award-winning musicals, Kinky Boots, and 42nd Street, filmed live from London's Theatre Royal, presented by BYExperience. Kinky Boots, with a joyous score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by Harvey Fierstein, screens Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. 42nd Street, one of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, screens Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m.

Winner of six Tony awards and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 2016, Kinky Boots features songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles). This 'dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting' (Time Out) award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. With Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, Motown), Matt Jay Willis (Waitress, Wicked), and Courtney Bowman (Six, Legally Blonde) bringing the music alive with the London Music Theatre Orchestra, this show is sure to lift the spirits and have you dancing in the aisles.

Filmed in 2018 at London's Theatre Royal, 42nd Street is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards (Lullaby of Broadway, We're in the Money (the gold digger's song), 42nd Street, and more), and show-stopping ensemble production numbers. Bonnie Langford joins the cast to play legendary diva 'Dorothy Brock' alongside Tom Lister as 'Julian Marsh', Clare Halse as 'Peggy Sawyer' and Ashley Day as 'Billy Lawlor'. Mark Bramble, co-author of the book for the original Broadway and West End productions of 42nd Street and director of the 2001 Tony Award winning revival, directs.

Tickets are $35, $31.50 for kids, and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.




