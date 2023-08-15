Julie Andrews and Daughter Emma Walton Hamilton to Join Exclusive Discussion and Q&A at Bay Street Theater

Hosted at Bay Street Theater, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of Andrews' remarkable career.

Aug. 15, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will host a discussion with Julie Andrewsand her daughter, (and Bay Street Theater co-founder) Emma Hamilton Walton followed by a moderated Q&A on the pre-release of their collaborative book "THE ENCHANTED SYMPHONY". The event will take place at Bay Street Theater on Sunday, September 10 at 3 PM. Pre-autographed copies of the book will be available at the event or may be purchased in advance with tickets.

"The Enchanted Symphony" is authored by the beloved Golden Globe, Emmy, and Oscar winner Julie Andrews and her award-winning writer, producer, and arts educator daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, who together have co-authored more than thirty bestselling children’s books, the book is published by Abrams Books for Young Readers imprint, and illustrated by internationally recognized paper artist Elly MacKay.

During the height of COVID, Andrews and Walton Hamilton, like so many across the world, turned to nature to seek the beauty and inspiration lost with the closing of museums, theaters, and live music venues. They were inspired to write "The Enchanted Symphony" after learning about “Concert for the Biocene” at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, in which the UceLi string quartet performed for an audience of 2,292 plants—one in every seat in the hall—as a celebration of the value of art, music, and theater.  In "The Enchanted Symphony", a lively village is beset by a mysterious fog. The town turns dull and silent; melancholy neighbors stop visiting each other and no longer go outside . . . until one day, when a boy’s simple melody for a most unusual audience strikes a chord, reminding everyone of what matters most—even in the darkest of times. This powerful picture book is a hopeful fairy tale that celebrates the simple pleasures of nature and music that genuinely bring us together. 

Tickets are $25 per seat (no book), $45 per seat including an pre-autographed copy of the book, and $150 per seat include a signed book with $80 going towards Bay Street Theater's Outreach Program which will cover costs for those who may not be able to afford the cost to attend. Tickets are available at Bay Street Theater Box Office, open daily at 11 AM, by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500 or 24/7 at BayStreet.org.
 

  Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at Click Here.
 




