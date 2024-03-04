Joseph Vecsey's Stand-Up Series To Return To Bay Street Theater in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center has revealed the all-new line-up for the sixth iteration of this season's ALL STAR COMEDY series set for Saturday, April 6th, at 8 pm. The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season, will follow up its previous all-but-sold-out performances this season with special guest comedians including host Jamie Roberts, Oscar Aydin, and Regina DeCicco.



Jamie Roberts

is a name synonymous with many things including determined, focused, and laugh-out-loud funny. He possesses a persona that warms up the crowd and brings down the house. Jamie has been featured on MTV, Tidal, Sirius XM Radio, The Grio, The Root, 770 WABC Radio (NYC), NBC's Law & Order, Channel 7 ABC's (NYC) Eyewitness, Channel 6 ABC News (Philadelphia) commercials. He was also a cast member on FYI's A Question of Love, with his then-girlfriend Nicky Sunshine starring on the show for 10 episodes. Who would have thought this Long Island native would have what it takes to make it in the big city? Jamie is currently married to his comedy sweetheart Nicky Sunshine, and they are now touring with their brand “Married and Funny.” He is also the founder and executive director of Comedy With A Purpose, a business in which he uses comedy to address some serious social matters. Jamie is also the owner of Comedy In Harlem which is New York's new comedy club located uptown in Harlem USA.



is a New York City-based comedian and host known for his unfiltered "rainbow-pushing" style. He's been featured on BBC, Daily Mail, Queerty LOL, and as a guest commentator on Amazon. He is a regular across NYC clubs including The Stand, New York Comedy Club, and Greenwich Village Comedy, and has performed on stages alongside Nikki Glaser, Anthony Jeselnik, and Andrew Shulz. He's also featured across the US for comedians such as Ashley Hesseltine, Hannah Berner, and Jessica Kirson. Oscar hosts the hilarious bi-weekly podcast, "Oh Oscar!” where guests share their wild, crazy, and sometimes awkward date and hook-up stories on the popular and hysterical segment, "Dickssappointed.” His audacious personality has won over both live and digital crowds, leaving them saying "Oh Oscar!!" and steadily coming back for more.

Regina DeCicco is the warm-up comedian for ABC's "The View," and she recently appeared on Sherri Shepherd's show as part of her "Laugh Lounge" segment. ABC News sent Regina to Philadelphia to warm up both President Joe Biden's and President Trump's Town Halls, and she has warmed up the audience for NBC's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting for the last three years. Regina has also been a guest contributor to The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM and performs regularly at The Comedy Cellar in NYC.

ALL STAR COMEDY has been led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception. The series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike and has grown to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have its side-splitting comedy back on its stage!

About Joseph Vecsey

Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's "The Wrong Missy" and "Home Team" in which he also co-stars. The most recent films he's written jokes for and produced are Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery 2" and "You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah".

Tickets are $37 and $47 now, and $47 and $57 the day of the show and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday the 6th up until the time of the show or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.