Jelani Remy, Diane Phelan & More to Perform at Broadway Supports LIHSA

The event takes place on Monday, November 6, from 7-9 p.m. at the Long Island High School for the Arts campus.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Broadway's top performers are spearheading a fundraiser for Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA), for a fourth stellar performance. The production, Broadway Supports LIHSA, features popular musical numbers performed by Tony Award winners, nominees and stars of Broadway.

The event takes place on Monday, November 6, from 7-9 p.m. at the Long Island High School for the Arts campus, located at 239 Cold Spring Road, Syosset in the Rosalind Joel Conservatory for Music and Theater, Seymour Weiner Theater.

Celebrities who will be performing include:

  • Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon; Les Miserables)
  • Diane Phelan (Into the Woods; The King and I)
  • Jelani Remy (Back To the Future: The Musical; Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations; The Lion King)
  • Josh Tower (Hamilton; Motown: The Musical; School of Rock; Ragtime)

Get your tickets now by visiting www.longislandhighschoolforthearts.org/gettickets. There is an option to purchase special tickets that entitle attendees to a meet and greet after the show with the Broadway stars. Get your tickets for this special show that organizers call, "lightning in a bottle." Since the cast is never the same and overflowing with talent, the audience will be treated to a truly once in a lifetime show.

After a brief hiatus, it is the fourth year that Broadway stars have come together to support LIHSA, which is Long Island's only career and technical education high school for the performing and visual arts. The school offers world-class training and preparation for students who are interested in exploring and pursuing careers in the arts.

"We are deeply touched by the support of these talented Broadway entertainers who donate their time to put together an unprecedented performance to support LIHSA," said Nassau BOCES Deputy Superintendent James Widmer. "The evening will not only help raise awareness of our stellar arts programs, but it will also provide current and future LIHSA students an inside look at the industry and give them an opportunity to see how successful they can become!"

Broadway Supports LIHSA is being co-produced and co-directed by Jerome Vivona, a Broadway veteran and current artistic director of the American Theater Dance Workshop in New Hyde Park, N.Y., and Stephen DeAngelis, renowned casting director of the Broadway revival of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and producer of more than 200 different Broadway concerts in NYC and across the United States.

The evening features a variety of performers with Broadway shows to their credit. Performers will be announced soon. To learn more about LIHSA or to see who will be performing, visit www.longislandhighschoolforthearts.org.

About LIHSA - Celebrating 50 years of arts excellence.

For 50 years, LIHSA has been a powerhouse for the development of Long Island's creative and cultural sector. Emerging artists get the opportunity to explore and refine their talents in a one-of-a-kind, expert apprentice, arts-centered community. The state certified CTE (career and technical education program) is nestled in Syosset, where students learn in a safe and supportive environment where they can pursue their artistic passion and discover who they are as individuals and as artists. On stage, in the studio, and in classrooms, students learn from a dedicated team of teachers, all of whom are accomplished artists and performers. Each program offers independent projects and field trips and brings world-class artists to the school to conduct master classes. The school offers distinct pathways including Animation, Audio Production, Game Design, Multimedia Film & Television, Performing Arts, Production and Managerial Arts and Visual and Media Arts. LIHSA alumni are working all over the world on stage, screen, behind the scenes, and leading major events and organizations. For more information, visit LongIslandHighSchoolForTheArts.org.




