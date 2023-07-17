JAZZ IS DEAD Comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

The performance is on Wednesday, November 29 at 8 p.m. 

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Jazz Is Dead - the legacy all-star instrumental ensemble famous for interpretations of classic Grateful Dead songs with jazz influences - on Wednesday, November 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets, on sale to the public on Friday, July 21, are $45 - $65 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1171811?performanceId=11329127​​​​​​​

Jazz Is Dead - the acclaimed All-Star instrumental ensemble, famous for interpretations of classic Grateful Dead songs with jazz influences, returns in 2023 to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. Co-founder Alphonso Johnson will be joined by Steve Kimock, Pete Lavezzoli & Bobby Lee Rodgers, performing Grateful Dead’s ‘Wake of The Flood’ marking its 50th Anniversary, in addition to other beloved selections. Jazz Is Dead XXV ‘reunites’ two greats! Steve Kimock & Alphonso Johnson, who together in heavyweight post-Garcia Grateful Dead off-shoot The Other Ones together with Bob Weir, commanded the instrumental prowess of that band. 

Formed in 1998 by bassist Alphonso Johnson (Weather Report, Santana, Bobby & The Midnites, The Other Ones), drummer Billy Cobham (Miles Davis, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Bobby & The Midnites), keyboardist T Lavitz (Dixie Dregs) & guitarist Jimmy Herring (Aquarium Rescue Unit, Widespread Panic), with drummers Rod Morgenstern (Dixie Dregs) & Jeff Sipe (Leftover Salmon) replacing Cobham in 1999, and guitarist Jeff Pevar (CSN, David Crosby CPR, Phil Lesh & Friends) replacing Herring in 2000, recorded 3 acclaimed albums, the second of which Laughing Water in 1999 was in fact an instrumental Wake of The Flood reinterpretation - so there is precedent. That album also featured Derek Trucks, Donna Jean Godchaux & Vassar Clements.




