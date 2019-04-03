Highland Park Players Presents MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE

Highland Park Players Theater for Young Audiences will perform Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, based off the Dreamworks Animation film. Madagascar: A Musical Adventure runs from April 6th through April 14th at Sherwood Elementary School, 1900 Stratford Road, Highland Park. Performances are at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

All tickets are $14. To purchase tickets, please go to www.highlandparkplayers.com

"Madagascar is a silly and energetic show that is sure to capture the attention of kids and adults alike. The characters are full of heart and will keep you singing and dancing all day," says Director Jeri Hart. "I couldn't have asked for a more enthusiastic and talented group of people to work with. Everyone from the production staff down to the staff has brought so much enthusiasm and professionalism to the table!"

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the "hip-hop" Hippo and, of course, the hilarious, plotting penguins as they bounce onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar: A Musical Adventure will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!"

Make sure to stick around after the show to meet all of the characters, take pictures with them, and get their autographs!

The production stars Chris Johnson (Alex the Lion), Allison Kasbee (Marty the Zebra), Henry Gessner (Melman the Giraffe), Heather Benveniste (Gloria the Hippo), and Brian Herrle (King Julian). Aria Caldwell, Samantha Gassel, Sabra Gerber, Molly Jacobson, Toni Mansfield, and Alexandra McGarry round out the ensemble.

The creative team includes Carol Lee Wax (Producer), Holly Weis (Producer), Scott Schwartz (Producer), Jeri Hart (Director), Aaron Kaplan (Music Director), Cathy Jacobson (Choreographer), Jacob Cohen (Marketing/PR), Matthew Zalinski (Stage Manager), Richard Neumann (Sound Designer/Operator), Mansie O'Leary (Costumer), and Marc & Donna Price (Set Designer).

"Madagascar: A Musical Adventure is a tremendously entertaining piece of musical theater for the whole family. You'll fall in love with the characters in our zoo and won't be able to leave the theater without a huge smile on your face! At its heart, Madagascar is about friendship. The score and story are delightful and exuberant," said Producer Carol Lee Wax. "Our cast and the creative team put their hearts into this production and it shows. You will not only be blown away by the caliber of professional performances and beautiful storytelling but will want to see this one with the family more than once! Get tickets while you still can!"

Visit Highland Park Players online at www.highlandparkplayers.com, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.





