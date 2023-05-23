Hamptons Fine Art Fair Reveals Featured Gallerists and VIP Events

Hamptons Fine Art Fair, the international fine art fair from the producers of ShowHamptons, has announced their 2023 exhibitor list, featuring 10,000 artworks by 130 national and international galleries. Back by popular demand, the highly anticipated fourth annual Hamptons Fine Art Fair will be showcased at the spectacular custom built 70,000 sq. ft. pavilion complex on 17-acres at Southampton Fairgrounds from July 13-16, 2023.

Over $150 million in important post-war and contemporary art will be available for immediate acquisition within the Pollock, de Kooning, and Luxury Pavilions, with well over 800 revered artists on display, with a focus on emerging artists, blue-chip masters and investment and elegant decorative as well as many sculptural masterpieces. The Opening Night Benefit and Preview is expected to attract over 3,500 influential guests with overall attendance expected to increase to 12,000 over the course of the weekend.

The VIP Opening Night Vernissage benefiting Guild Hall will celebrate the start of the fair on July 13th. Sponsored by Rivage Bal Harbour and The Residences at Six Fisher Island and hosted by Luxe Interiors + Design, the much anticipated and glamorous opening night is one of the most fashionable and chic evenings of The Hamptons’ summer season.

On Bastille Day, July 14th, the mid-summer Tea Dance & LGBTQ+ fundraiser will be held at VIP Krasner Café @ HFAF. The colorful and artful celebration will bring together the LGBTQ+ community to benefit the Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer Foundation. The festive and distinctive Francophile theme will feature light bites and champagne cocktails. The event will also feature a blue-chip art silent auction.

On July 15th, five artists chosen by the fair committee will be inducted into the Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2023 Hall of Fame, presented by Weill Cornell Medicine. Local artists, Fay Lansner (Keyes Gallery, Sag Harbor, NY). Cornelia Foss (MMFine Art, Southampton, NY), Tony Rosenthal (T. Rosenthal Art, Southampton, NY), John Ferren (Findlay Galleries, New York NY) and Hans Van De Bovenkamp (RL Studios. Charlotte, NC) will be saluted, with their art available for acquisition at the event and throughout the fair.

Executive Director of Hamptons Fine Art Fair, Rick Friedman commented “Our goal is to provide our fellow art-enthusiastic Hamptonites a curated, high-caliber selection of important 20th and 21st century art- ranging from compelling emerging artists to the blue-chip masters. This is perhaps the deepest and widest selection of significant art ever offered in the Hamptons.”

The 2023 edition is generously supported by Gold sponsors, Weill Cornell Medicine, Rivage Bal Harbour, The Residences Six Fisher Island, Luxury Bazaar and Abushi.

For more information about Hamptons Fine Art Fair, please visit www.hamptonsfineartfair.com