Hampton Theatre Company Will Host its Summer Benefit This Month

The Hampton Theatre Company will host a benefit cocktail party with live entertainment on Saturday, August 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at a private venue in Quogue.

Performers who are well known to HTC audiences will present the short one-act contemporary comedy, "Abstinence" by Lanford Wilson, at 7 pm. While guests enjoy cocktails, music will be provided by the QJ3 (Quogue Jazz Trio), with delicious tastings catered by Joan Toohig.

Tickets to the benefit are $150. Under-30 attendees pay $100 and there are also Gold sponsor tickets for $500 and Silver sponsor tickets for $350. Silver Sponsors receive a listing in the program, priority seating, and a backstage tour of our fall production. Gold sponsors receive a dinner with members of the company in the fall in addition to the Silver Sponsor benefits. Rain date is Sunday, August 21. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets and more information available online at www.hamptontheatre.org; email info@hamptontheatre.org or call (631) 653-8955.