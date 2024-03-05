Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour Returns to Bay Street Theater in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of the 2nd Annual HA HA HAMPTONS COMEDY TOUR presented by Bay Street Theater's very own comedian, producer, and promoter Paul Anthony, and produced by the Long Island Comedy Festival on Saturday, April 13th at 8PM.

The goal of the HA HA Hamptons Comedy Tour is to bring top comic talent to the theater venues they partner with. Comedy Tour shows are presented in a Comedy Showcase format, featuring a larger line-up of comedians, each performing shorter sets. Comedy Tour shows feature line-ups of several headliners all on one show; you would rarely if ever see this much comic talent on one stage at any comedy club venue in the US. In addition, the Comedy Tour also seeks to bring new comic talent to the forefront, to help expose audiences to as of yet "undiscovered" comedians. The HA HA Hamptons Comedy Tour will be presented at Bay Street Theater with three (3) big showcases this year, the first set for Saturday, April 13th, at 8 pm show time and subsequently September 14th and October 26th. Press Passes are available for ALL media upon request.

"We’re so pleased and excited to bring the HA HA HAmptons Comedy Tour back for our second year!" said veteran comedian Paul Anthony. He added: "We’re thankful to our partners at Bay Street Theater and the incredible support from the communities on the East End. Our launch of the Comedy Tour last year was one of the best tours we've produced to date, with all three of our inaugural performances selling out. Launching the comedy tour has taught that people need and WANT to laugh more, and our primary goal is to help them achieve that by bringing them top-quality comedy showcases through the comedy tour. In fact, our mantra this year is LAUGH MORE IN '24!" Paul Anthony continued: "The comedians we'll be showcasing have been featured on late-night TV, streaming platforms, Atlantic City, Vegas, Mohegan Sun, the Catskills, the NYC comedy scene, and top venues around the country. We tell people that they would not see this level of comic talent all on one stage at other comedy shows. That's what distinguishes the HA HA HAmptons Comedy Tour. At the end of the day, we're out to make audiences laugh, forget about their worries for just a little while, and feel good about themselves! And that's what keeps us motivated. It's an incredible feeling to meet audience members after a performance and have them tell us how great they feel after laughing so hard. It is extremely rewarding, and we are very grateful to be able to do this!"



Tickets are $37 and $47 now and $47 and $57 "day of" and are available at our Box Office 11 AM - 5 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays and up until 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance or 24/7 at BayStreet.org. ﻿