GRUMPY OLD MEN Cast And Creative Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Based on the 1993 film, starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret.
Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of Grumpy Old Men. Performances begin on Saturday, November 19 and runs through Sunday, December 4.
Grumpy Old Men is produced and directed by Kevin F. Harrington, choreographed by Adolpho Blaire and Christopher Noffke, with musical direction by BRIAN SWEENEY.
The creative team includes: JOSH WARNER (Scenic Designer), Barbara Kirby (Costume Designer), RAJ BUDHRAM (Lighting Designer), JOHN SCHIAVONE (Sound Designer) Bruce Rebold (Artistic Director), and JAMIBETH MARGOLIES (Casting Director).
The cast of GRUMPY OLD MEN features Bruce Rebold as John, Stephen Valenti as Max, CINDY BAKER as Ariel, Aaron Robinson as Jacob, ABBY DOCHERTY as Melanie, CARLYN JADE BARENHOLTZ as Snyder, Bob Budnick as Grandpa, Rudy Martinez as Chuck, KRISTEN LITZENBER as Punky and includes NEFTALI BENITEZ, BAILEE CUDMORE, QUENTIN FETTIG, Lauren Gobes, RAY GOBES, Sam Hoffman, KELSEY ALICIA McCOLLAUM, Christopher McHugh, Emma Vance and Tim Webb.
Based on the 1993 film, which starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret, this stage adaptation, with book by Dan Remmes, music by Neil Berg, and lyrics by Nick Meglin, captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor, great songs, and the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to everyone. Don't miss the Nassau County premiere!
Beginning Saturday, November 19, Grumpy Old Men will play Thursdays through Sundays with a special Wednesday matinee November 30 (please visit PlazaTheatrical.com for exact times and dates). Ticket prices are $49/$45 for seniors, and may be purchased by calling the box office at (516) 599-6870 or going online to PlazaTheatrical.com. Group rates are available.
Plaza Theatrical's new professional Broadway Division is the only professional Long Island theatre dedicated exclusively to the preservation and development of musical theatre. Grumpy Old Men features professional actors from the Broadway Theatre Community performing with a full orchestra in the state-of-the-art Elmont Memorial Library Theatre. Free on-site parking is available.
Grumpy Old Men is produced by a special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.
November 17, 2022
