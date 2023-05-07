Former Four Season Gerry Polci to Appear at SALUTE TO VETERANS Concert in July

Gerry Polci former member of the Four Seasons and the lead singer on their biggest hit "December 1963, (Oh, What A Night) will be performing with his new band "Back To The Future" on this special show to salute our Veterans and RollingThunder Chapter 6 NY.

The concert will take place on July 1st at 8pm.

Also appearing is Dean Martin Golddigger and Rolling Thunder member Michelle DellaFave, Dennis Dell of The Acchords, Joel Katz of Johnny Maestro's 16 Candles and more.

Hosted by Comedy star Mario Bosco.

