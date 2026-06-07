First Look: MISTER HALSTON World Premiere Begins Previews at Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater has released a first-look video offering audiences an early glimpse inside the world premiere production of MISTER HALSTON, now in previews at the Sag Harbor playhouse. The footage captures the atmosphere and visual world of the new play as the company prepares to open on the East End this summer.

MISTER HALSTON is a new play written by Raffaele Pacitti that traces the arc of one of American fashion's most mythologized figures — his meteoric ascent through the glamour and excess of 1970s and '80s New York, and the turbulent forces that ultimately defined his legacy. Matt McGrath takes on the title role, bringing the designer's singular charisma and contradictions to the Bay Street stage.

The production is directed by Michael Wilson and marks a true world premiere, running through June 21, 2026, with opening night set for June 6. Bay Street Theater, now celebrating its 35th anniversary season in Sag Harbor, has positioned MISTER HALSTON as the centerpiece of its summer mainstage programming.

BroadwayWorld has been following the production closely since casting was announced — including an early look at production photos featuring McGrath in character. Tickets for MISTER HALSTON are available at BayStreet.org.

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