Feature: INTO THE WOODS at Mezzo Theatrical Productions

Mezzo Theatrical Productions, founded by Long Island based visionary John Mezzo, opens its doors this year as Nassau County’s newest troupe for high quality, high class entertainment. This summer, they are presenting the classic musical INTO THE WOODS, written by James Lapine and the late Stephen Sondheim. This production is directed by the incredible John Mezzo, and music directed by the spectacular Rich Giordano. The show stars a melting-pot of Long Island and other New York talent, Julie Stewart (the Witch), Hannah Pipa (the Baker’s Wife), Sean Ryan (the Baker), Bridget Cunningham (Cinderella), Jason Steven Kopp (Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince), Kevin Kirley (Jack), Mairead Camas (Little Red Ridinghood), John Mezzo (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Matt Ranagan (Rapunzel’s Prince), Jennifer Gillen-Goldstein (Jack’s Mother/Cinderella’s Mother), Randi Kopp (Evil Stepmother/Granny/Giant’s Voice), Elizabeth Anglim (Florinda), KG Foley (Lucinda), Bella Carrano (Rapunzel), and Andrew J. Koehler (Steward/Cinderella’s Father). The production is being presented from August 4-12 at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City.

I had the chance to ask Julie Stewart, Sean Ryan, Randi Kopp, Matt Ranagan, Mairead Camas, Bridget Cunningham, Rich Giordano, and John Mezzo, some questions about the process of this production. Read it all below!

What draws you to the show?

Julie: This show is the kind of show that can teach people of all ages important lessons. My favorite lesson comes from the Baker’s Wife. We learn that life is made of moments and to fill them well. Every moment of our life comes together to create our life experiences and shape us into the people we are.

Sean: The music. Every song is so meaningful down to the last note and the recurring musical themes throughout the show is beyond impressive!

What has been your favorite part about the process thus far?

Randi: On the whole, getting to be a part of the first show for MTP is a huge honor. The cast is incredibly talented - and so much fun! Being able to once again work with and perform alongside my son (Jason, Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf) is a tremendous gift.

Matt: So far I have had a lot of fun working with such a great cast of a truly diverse group of ages and experience. As someone who has only done educational theatre up to this point it is a great change of pace.

What draws you to your character?

Randi: Beautiful of face, but vile and black of heart!!! ((Just kidding!)) There is nothing Stepmother wouldn’t do for her daughters (Cinderella, not so much). Right or wrong, in her own twisted way, she wants big things for them.

Julie: The Witch is so far opposite from any character I’ve ever played so it has been such an exciting, humbling, and rewarding process finding her. She is technically the villain of the show so I have been trying to understand her and where she is coming from because I want to be on her side if I am portraying her. Something I love about the Witch is that she grows so much throughout the show. She begins fighting for her own selfish wishes, to fighting for the greater good, but to no avail.

No production is complete without a director, and no Sondheim musical is put together without a music director. I had the chance to sit down with John Mezzo and Rich Giordano and talk with them about their experiences with the show.

What motivated you to choose WOODS?

John: It’s a classic, and a sure thing, but gives the director and the cast the opportunity to find new “moments”. I also liked that it was an ensemble piece but allowed for individuals to showcase their talents through the many solos and duets.

What about this show makes it so special to you?

John: It came into the world the same year I met my wife and when we saw it we knew it was something special. It was hysterically funny, had beautiful music but it was innovative and complex too. We loved it as early 20-somethings but grew to appreciate the many life messages as we grew older, became parents, and went on our many journeys. Also I got to meet James Lapine in the same year.

What sets this production apart from all others?

John: It launches our new theater company so I’ve set the bar really high and want it to exceed our audiences expectations.

What is it about this music that keeps people coming back to it after over thirty years?

Rich: Something to be said for the classics of Broadway. Pair that with Sondheim’s beautiful music and lyrics and a fairytale world and you have a winner. I think the biggest reason this story continues to be told is every audience's ability to see their own experiences in the lyrics, no matter their generation. The highs, the lows, and everything else you face in the Woods of life make this heartbreaking musical so wonderful to come back to time and time again.

What is a special thing about the music of this show that people might not know or realize?

Rich: People may not realize how this show really boils down to just 3 or 4 musical themes. The genius of Sondheim is writing music that sticks to your subconscious so you feel as if you know every song when you get there even though you’ve never heard it before. Oh that chord sounds like the Witch is coming! Oh there’s that bean music again! Listen carefully and you’ll hear just how connected every character is.

Sondheim shows are consistently evolving and updating, why do you think that is?

Rich: Again, something to be said for the classics of Broadway! People love to hear this music with the new generations of theatre performers and audiences alike. Whether it’s on stage or screen - Sondheim’s brilliance knows no bounds.





When asked what they hope audiences will take away from seeing this production, “I hope the audiences seeing our production will leave feeling understood. Although this is a 3 hours long fairytale, the points made pertain to any being. It is normal to wish and admirable to be persistent enough to risk everything you have for your ultimate desire. But often the things that require you to do that aren’t worth much now, are they…” says Bridget Cunningham (Cinderella). Mairead Camas, who plays Little Red Ridinghood, adds, “This show, for as long as I've watched it, has shown me that ‘Sometimes people leave you halfway through the woods.’ I hope audience members will hug their loved ones a little tighter and hold them a little closer for a little longer after seeing the show. I hope they’ll remember that no matter what ‘someone is on your side, no one is alone.’”

