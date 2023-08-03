Feature: A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 at Manes Studio Theatre starring Sean Amato

"You can still maintain who you are while still sharing your secrets and how you feel."

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Review: GREASE Is The Word at The Argyle Theater Photo 1 Review: GREASE Is The Word at The Argyle Theater
Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
JERSEY BOYS to Have Long Island Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse Photo 3 JERSEY BOYS to Have Long Island Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 4 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

Feature: A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 at Manes Studio Theatre starring Sean Amato

Feature: A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 at Manes Studio Theatre starring Sean Amato

“The play can be described as a perfect combination between EUPHORIA and A BRONX TALE. Themes in the play include growing up in an Italian family, teen mental health, drug abuse, toxic masculinity, growing up around organized crime, and the struggles of an actor in the industry.” says playwright and star of A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 Sean Amato. 

Written and performed by Long Island-based artist Sean Amato, the one-man play will be making its highly-anticipated Long Island debut at the Manes Studio Theatre this month. For Amato, this play is a way to cope with demons and with his own mental health. “During the pandemic, my friend suggested I start writing down my problems,” he says. When it came to writing this play, Amato poured his heart into the first scene and sorted through it. It was originally set to be a show with a full cast, but due to the pandemic, it became a one-man show. “The first script was about an immigrant family from Italy,” says Amato, “I wrote a little each day.” 

The play made its debut at the 1890 House in Cortland, New York, and most recently had a run in 2022 at Summerfest in the New York Theatre Festival. “It was well-attended, in addition to it being live streamed. The audience in the museum was small, but because I live streamed it, I had a much larger audience.” he recalls of it's inaugural run. Of the Long Island premiere, Amato says that he thinks this will be the best run he has had, “I’ve captured everything I want to capture,” he says. 

Feature: A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 at Manes Studio Theatre starring Sean Amato
Sean Amato in rehearsals for A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4

During the shut-down of the theatre community, and while writing this play, Amato would appear weekly at the Cortland Beer Company alongside his friend and fellow performer. In their weekly slot, the two would perform covers of classic rock and old jazz hits. “I had a duty to put this (play) out. I was starving to create something that was a full art form; not just covers on stage.”

For Amato, this play and the trajectory it has taken runs deep. “Growing up I was taught that men hide their feelings and don’t show emotions,” he explains. Amato went on to explain that this play assists him in showing and proving that you can still maintain who you are while still sharing your secrets and how you feel. In the main character are elements of himself and everyone he has ever known. Amato sees his family and his own experiences within this piece. “As you get older you realize how young you were. It comes down to making mistakes. And the story keeps going on and on.”

A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 runs at the Manes Studio Theatre August 11-13. 



RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
DEXYS: THE FEMININE DEVIVE LIVE! Tour Comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Photo
DEXYS: THE FEMININE DEVIVE LIVE! Tour Comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Dexys: The Feminine Divine Live! tour on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 p.m. 

2
EastLine Theatre to Bring Pulitzer Finalist DANCE NATION To Long Island Photo
EastLine Theatre to Bring Pulitzer Finalist DANCE NATION To Long Island

Don't miss the Long Island premiere of Dance Nation at the BACCA Center. This hilarious and honest portrayal of youth dance competitions is a must-see. Get your tickets now!

3
Sag Harbor Artist Paul Davis Will Exhibit Theatrical Illustrations at Bay Street Theater Photo
Sag Harbor Artist Paul Davis Will Exhibit Theatrical Illustrations at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater has announced an exclusive exhibition, open to the public and free of charge, in association with Keyes Gallery featuring the extraordinary works of celebrated artist and illustrator, Paul Davis.

4
TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE Begins This Week at Bay Street Theater Photo
TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE Begins This Week at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts presents TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE, beginning Tuesday night with a 'Pay What You Can' performance. The show continues nightly in previews with the red carpet opening on Saturday, August 5. The show will run through August 27. 

From This Author - Andrew J. Koehler

Andrew J. Koehler is a multi-hyphenate artist whose mission is to spread his love of the theatre to all. You can almost always find him in the theatre, whether he is performing, working in a scene sho... (read more about this author)

Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Cultural Arts PlayhouseReview: HEAD OVER HEELS at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Review: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts PlayhouseReview: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Review: MATILDA at Cultural Arts PlayhouseReview: MATILDA at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Plaza Theatrical ProductionsReview: MAMMA MIA! at Plaza Theatrical Productions

Videos

Video: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer Video Video: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer
Exclusive: Watch the STAR TREK Musical Episode Opening Number Video
Exclusive: Watch the STAR TREK Musical Episode Opening Number
Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kristin Chenoweth
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/05-8/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lowery and Bliss Plaza Dance Parties, Sunnyside
Lowery and Bliss Plazas (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SONDER
Alternative Theater Company (9/08-9/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sonny's Days Again
South Shore Theatre (8/04-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laura
Theatre Box (7/28-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Long Island Improv Comedy
Argyle Theatre (8/16-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (10/21-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You