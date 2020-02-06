Eighth Annual 'Your Big Break' to Showcase Young Original Long Island Musicians for Industry Executives

Although it is generally well-known how difficult it is for a young musician to be heard by an important music executive, each year the Gold Coast Arts Center, Love Revolution Org., and the Rick Eberle Agency are able to give ambitious youth that exact opportunity. Presenting the Annual Your Big Break showcase held at the Gold Coast Arts Center's Weinstein Playhouse; accomplished veteran music business professionals donate their time and resources to help identify and assist the new wave of aspiring stars to take the next step in their musical journey. https://goldcoastarts.org/your-big-break/

The 8th Annual Your Big Break semifinals will be held on March 14 and April 25, with the finals taking place on June 6, 2020. Young artists are judged in categories including stage presence, overall musicianship, and fan reaction.

OPEN CALL NOW for submissions from all musicians ages 15 to 25 living on Long Island (or in all five boroughs) who do not currently have a recording or publishing contract. Interested artists MUST be prepared to perform two original songs (with a band, or solo with an acoustic guitar/other instrument). Submissions are open now through February 23rd, 2020. There is no fee to submit.

Those interested can email the following information to yourbigbreakny@gmail.com: one MP3 song, one photo, and a short bio, or enter at Reverbnation here: https://www.reverbnation.com/submission/details?campaign_id=38532

Last May, YBB crowned the seventh winner, Arizona Lindsey. With her sweet-sounding voice, passionate vocal performance and heartfelt lyrics, Arizona has been captivating audiences attention worldwide. Since her YBB win, she has appeared in multiple live interviews and performances. Arizona has been featured on radio stations across the East Coast such as

Last-FM, Blast-FM, WUSB Homegrown Long Island, Granite Coast Entertainment Inc., and WHPC Rising Stars.

Past winners from prior years, All Types of Kinds, Paris Ray, Youth Be Told, Katie Zimmer, Annika and Matt Grabowski and finalists SEE and Zofolk have gone on to work with major producers, managers and agents. Past artists who have performed in the headline slots have included: Brooke Moriber, Lem Payne Jr. Iridesense, John Hampson of Nine Days, The Brady Brothers, Sir Cadian Rhythm- all of whom are local musicians who have since enjoyed success in the business. Be inspired by the next generation of New York talent presented at Your Big Break in 2020.

The Judges

Hosted at the Gold Coast Arts Center by founders Rick Eberle, Brian Viner and Eugenia Viner; judges take on a major role in the competition. Included have been some of the music industry's elite such as: ReverbNation.com's Lou Plaia, All Music Inc and Scatterbrain's Guy Brogna, artist manager Randy Nichols, radio host and former pro wrestler Brimstone, songwriter and bassist Tara Drouin, producers David Caggiano and Donnie Klang, Good Times Magazine's Rich Branciforte, musician Richy Petrello, club owner Pauline Damiani and label executives Stephen Marcuccio, Jill Morrison, Jerry Lembo, Linda Ingrisano, and Mark Ambrosino. Judges for 2020 will soon be announced.

The Mentors

Mentors will be assigned to the finalists. These mentors will work to help them hone their craft before performing in the finals. 2020 mentors are still TBD - while past years have included American Idol's Robbie Rosen, Dream Recording Studio's Jason Melker, Sojourn Records' Mark Ambrosino, producer/songwriter and former VP of A&R at Atlantic Records Jimmy Bralower, singer/songwriters John Hampson of Nine Days, Ryan Star, Cass Dillon, and songwriter/producer Donnie Klang of MTV's "Making the Band", songwriter/producer Ido Zmishlany, among others.

Prizes

Prizes include: Show at Revolution Bar & Music Hall (Pauline Damiani, Judge), Recording time at The Sound Cellar (Dave Alini, Judge), PR campaign with the Rick Eberle Agency (Host) including an interview and airplay on WHPC "Rising Stars" on 90.3 FM, Gift Certificate from All Music Inc (Guy Brogna, Judge), Equipment from ZOOM North America (Stephen Marcuccio, Judge), ReverbNation.com Discount (Lou Plaia, Judge), Article in Good Times Magazine (Rick Branciforte, Judge)

For more information on how to submit, contest rules, prizes and more, visit www.goldcoastarts.org or call 516-829-2570.

