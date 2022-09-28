 Eglevsky Ballet Announces David Bernard As New Music Director For Ballet Company

Celebrated conductor David Bernard has joined the artistic staff of Eglevsky Ballet as the company's first music director since the appointment of Maurice Brandon Curry as Executive Artistic Director in 2015. This historic moment in the company's history is an extraordinary development, as Eglevsky Ballet returns to having live music for their performances.

Mr. Bernard began his affiliation with the Eglevsky Ballet during the run of their 2017 performances of "The Nutcracker" at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, when he masterfully conducted the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra in the playing of the Tchaikovsky score. Broadway World reported, "The Massapequa Philharmonic under the direction of David Bernard regaled the audience with the classical music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Throughout the performance, at times, I felt as if I were listening to a pre-recorded soundtrack because it was so smooth. What a wonderful addition and elevated element for the audience!"

Since then, Mr. Bernard has conducted the ballet each year. For the 2022-23 season, he will conduct "The Nutcracker" and also the company's May 2023 production of "Cinderella", also performed at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. "Working with the Eglevsky Ballet's brilliant, dedicated, and talented artistic staff, professional dancers and students has been a highlight of each season for me," says maestro Bernard. "I am thrilled and excited to join this dream team as music director, continuing to bring fantastic ballet productions to Long Island."

In 1961, legendary dancer Andre Eglevsky envisioned a classical ballet school and company on Long Island that would equal, if not, rival, the artistic endeavors offered in New York City. Today, Eglevsky Ballet is growing and expanding its artistic base. Led by Maurice Brandon Curry, the seventh Artistic Director in the company's history, the vision and exponential growth of the company and academy have been on an upward trajectory. On this newest partnership, Mr. Curry expressed, "I am delighted to welcome David Bernard as our first Musical Director since my tenure at Eglevsky Ballet. His passion for music is unparalleled; and his desire to "get it right" for the sake of the dancers is rare in a conductor. Our collaborations are always focused on bringing the best of our work to the stage in a way which is challenging for our artists and accessible and enjoyable for our audiences. This season will be no different."

On October 8th and 9th, Eglevsky Ballet will present "This Is Ballet NOW!" at Adelphi University. The program represents a new era for Eglevsky Ballet as the professional company is now in residence and this is the first fall repertory concert of their exciting new season. New neo-classical works and contemporary ballets by choreographers Brian Reeder (American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Frankfurt Ballet), Morgan McEwan (Artistic Director, MorDance), Kevin Jenkins, and Maurice Brandon Curry, the Executive Artistic Director of Eglevsky Ballet will be paired with works from the classical ballet canon. Tickets are available at the www.eglevskyballet.org.

The Eglevsky Ballet presents the holiday classic "The Nutcracker" at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring the professional dancers of the Eglevsky Ballet and students from the Eglevsky Ballet academy, this enchanting ballet tells the story of a Clara, her mysterious godfather, Drosselmeyer, and his gift of an enchanted nutcracker doll which has all of us believing in the magic of the holiday season. New York City Ballet soloist Miriam Miller will dance the role of "The Sugar Plum Fairy" and the role of her "Cavalier" will be danced by New York City Ballet principal dancer, Tyler Angle. Complete with music performed by the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony conducted by EB music director David Bernard, the audience is sure to be delighted by the sumptuous sets, costumes, and Long Island's only automated 25-foot growing Christmas tree! Performances are December 17th at 1 PM and 6 PM and on December 18th at 2 PM at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. https://tillescenter.org/

Eglevsky Ballet returns to the Madison Theatre at Molloy College on January 14th for a one-night only event. Featuring repertory works by established and emerging choreographers, the company will also present dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and David Parsons Dance. "This performance has become an annual event for us, though due to the pandemic, it was curtailed for two years," says Curry. "However, I am excited to return to the beautiful stage of the Madison Theatre with our company and these talented guest artists."

The last performance of this season for Eglevsky Ballet is the storybook fantasy, "Cinderella". Set to Sergei Prokofiev's brilliant score, the story of Cinderella, her evil stepsisters and wicked stepmother, her handsome Prince and a Fairy Godmother who makes all her dreams come true. "Cinderella" is a tale as old as time though this production is set in the 1950's. This production was first presented in 2018 to mark the 100th birth of André Eglevsky, the founder of Eglevsky Ballet. Curry states, "To have celebrated the centennial birth of Mr. Eglevsky with a new production seemed appropriate. And to bring the production back to the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts is a way of continuing to present world class entertainment to our audiences." The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, under the direction of David Bernard, will perform this enchanting score on May 5th.