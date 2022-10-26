EastLine Theatre Presents MEN ON BOATS in Babylon Next Month

Following a sold out run of Pride & Prejudice in 2021, EastLine Theatre returns to historic Fellowship Hall this November with Jaclyn Backhaus' Men on Boats. The critically-acclaimed 2015 play is based on the true story of the 1869 Powell Expedition. Led by naturalist Major John Wesley Powell, ten men ran the Colorado River rapids over the course of three months to produce the first extensive maps of what is now known as the Grand Canyon.

Backhaus' play draws on Powell's journals to craft the story of this group of daring, rag-tag men. The men encounter wildlife, consider mutiny, and almost drown but Backhaus' play has one final trick up its sleeve: the titular men are all played by women, trans, and non-binary performers. EastLine's production will mark the show's Long Island premiere.

Performances will take place at Fellowship Hall, on the grounds of the First Presbyterian Church of Babylon, beginning November 11th and running through November 20th. Tickets are free with a refundable $10 reservation at eastline.eventbrite.com. These reservations are refundable, in cash, following each performance. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

Men On Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus is directed by Nicole Savin and presented by EastLine Theatre. Costumes are designed by Lynn Ciorciari. The cast of Men on Boats features Abi Alam, Bailey C Elis, Julia Navarro, Julianna Frasca, Kendra Perry, Lucia Geng, Lynda Gaug, Megan Laguna, Meghan Fawcett, and Rosemary Kurtz.

EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; a newly-commissioned adaptation of Antigone; a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was "bursting at the seams with imagination"; and a production of In the Next Room that Long Island Theatre Scene said "raises the bar of creativity for all theaters." EastLine will close their 2022 season at Westbury Arts in December with a world premiere adaptation of The Great Gatsby, These Gilded Souls by Long Island playwright Aly Kantor.