EastLine Theatre Partners with Planting Fields Arboretum To Perform THE TRUTH

EastLine Theatre in association with Planting Fields Foundation will present Clyde Fitch's turn of the century comedy of manners, The Truth, this August. Commissioned as a companion to the Everett Shinn: Operatics exhibition currently on view through November at Planting Fields, Fitch's 1906 play, The Truth, tells a classic screwball tale of a woman who just cannot stop lying.

Fitch's hand-painted piano is on display as part of the exhibition; for two decades he was one of America's preeminent dramatists, despite being largely unremembered today.

Performances will take place al fresco on the steps of the west portico of the Gilded Age estate. Scheduled performances are Friday, August 6, and Friday, August 13, 2021. Rain dates are scheduled for Saturday, August 7, and Saturday August 14, 2021. Performances will begin at 6:00PM.

Tickets are $32 for members, $40 for non-members. Tickets are available at plantingfields.org/happenings/. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

The Truth by Clyde Fitch is presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with the Planting Fields Foundation, directed by Nicole Savin, stage managed by Danny Higgins, and features costumes by Lynn Ciorciari.

The cast of The Truth features Aly Kantor, Anna Stacy, Anthony Noto, Bryan Bowie, Gary Tifeld, Julie Fergus, Matt Rosenberg, and Morgan Moffitt.