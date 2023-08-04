EPMD's Erick Sermon To Induct The Fat Boys Into The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame This Sunday

In the years to follow, EPMD emerged as one of rap's most vital acts, their hard-edged beats and Sermon's mumbled, monotone delivery.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Review: GREASE Is The Word at The Argyle Theater Photo 1 Review: GREASE Is The Word at The Argyle Theater
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
JERSEY BOYS to Have Long Island Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse Photo 3 JERSEY BOYS to Have Long Island Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The John W. Engeman Theater Photo 4 Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The John W. Engeman Theater

EPMD's Erick Sermon To Induct The Fat Boys Into The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame This Sunday

EPMD's Erick Sermon To Induct The Fat Boys Into The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame This Sunday

One-half of the legendary hip-hop duo EPMD, LIMEHOF Inductee, Erick Sermon, was also among the genre's most prominent producers, deservedly earning the alias "Funklord" with his trademark raw, bass-heavy grooves.

Born in Bayshore, New York on November 25, 1968, Sermon -- aka E Double, the Green-Eyed Bandit, and MC Grand Royal -- teamed with rapper Parrish Smith in 1986 to form EPMD, an acronym for "Erick and Parrish Making Dollars"; signing to the tiny Sleeping Bag label, they soon released their debut 12", "It's My Thing," which went on to sell an astounding 500,000 copies.

In the years to follow, EPMD emerged as one of rap's most vital acts, their hard-edged beats and Sermon's mumbled, monotone delivery becoming a great influence on the burgeoning gangsta movement. In addition to producing their own material, the duo also helmed records for the extended family of performers dubbed the Hit Squad, whose ranks included Redman, K Solo, and Das EFX.

In early 1993, EPMD disbanded, and Sermon soon resurfaced with his solo debut, No Pressure; he also became a sought-after producer and remixer, working with everyone from En Vogue to Blackstreet to Shaquille O'Neal. After a second solo effort, 1995's Double or Nothing, he and Smith re-formed EPMD in 1997, releasing the LP Back in Business. Soon after Sermon announced he was retiring as an artist in order to make room for up-and-coming talent. Most of his work would then be behind the scenes with Busta Rhymes along with releases from Method Man and Redman, then in 2008 he launched the EP Records label and reunited EPMD for the album We Mean Business. After suffering a heart attack in 2011, he became an advocate for cardiac health awareness. He then returned to his solo career in 2015 with the single "One Shot" and the album E.S.P. His eighth set landed in 2019. Titled Vernia, the album featured appearances by Big K.R.I.T., David Banner, Keith Murray, Raekwon, and many more.

EPMD's Erick Sermon will be joined by Public Enemy's Johnny Juice to present The Fat Boys award to KOOL ROCK SKI.

Come by early at noon and see acclaimed Wusb DJ Cutsupreme, who will be performing a “FAT BOYS TRIBUTE” DJ SET leading up to the induction ceremony.

Come down and see THE FAT BOYS' KOOL ROCK SKI, EPMD'S ERICK SERMON, PUBLIC ENEMY's JOHNNY JUICE, CUTSUPREME and host, LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham this Sunday 12-1 pm for FREE with museum admission.

For museum tickets, visit: Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
BUYER AND CELLAR Starring Jack Bartholet Opens Tonight on Fire Island Photo
BUYER AND CELLAR Starring Jack Bartholet Opens Tonight on Fire Island

Catch the highly anticipated premiere of BUYER AND CELLAR on Fire Island, featuring an incredible cast led by Jack Bartholet and expertly directed by Travis Greisler. Don't miss this limited run production opening tonight. Get all the details and book your tickets now.

2
Feature: INTO THE WOODS at Mezzo Theatrical Productions Photo
Feature: INTO THE WOODS at Mezzo Theatrical Productions

Mezzo Theatrical Productions, founded by Long Island based visionary John Mezzo, opens its doors this year as Nassau County’s newest troupe for high quality, high class entertainment. This summer, they are presenting the classic musical INTO THE WOODS, written by James Lapine and the late Stephen Sondheim. This production is directed by the incredible John Mezzo, and music directed by the spectacular Rich Giordano. The show stars a melting-pot of Long Island and other New York talent, Julie Stewart (the Witch), Hannah Pipa (the Baker’s Wife), Sean Ryan (the Baker), Bridget Cunningham (Cinderella), Jason Steven Kopp (Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince), Kevin Kirley (Jack), Mairead Camas (Little Red Ridinghood), John Mezzo (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Matt Ranagan (Rapunzel’s Prince), Jennifer Gillen-Goldstein (Jack’s Mother/Cinderella’s Mother), Randi Kopp (Evil Stepmother/Granny/Giant’s Voice), Elizabeth Anglim (Florinda), KG Foley (Lucinda), Bella Carrano (Rapunzel), and Andrew J. Koehler (Steward/Cinderella’s Father). The production is being presented from August 4-12 at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City. 

3
Feature: A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 at Manes Studio Theatre starring Sean Amato Photo
Feature: A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 at Manes Studio Theatre starring Sean Amato

“The play can be described as a perfect combination between EUPHORIA and A BRONX TALE. Themes in the play include growing up in an Italian family, teen mental health, drug abuse, toxic masculinity, growing up around organized crime, and the struggles of an actor in the industry.” says playwright and star of A BEAUTIFUL LIFE: 4 OF 4 Sean Amato. 

4
DEXYS: THE FEMININE DEVIVE LIVE! Tour Comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Photo
DEXYS: THE FEMININE DEVIVE LIVE! Tour Comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Dexys: The Feminine Divine Live! tour on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 p.m. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kristin Chenoweth
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/05-8/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Long Island Improv Comedy
Argyle Theatre (8/16-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Holiday Spectacular on Ice Starring Nancy Kerrigan!
The Gateway Playhouse (12/01-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Carriage House Players (7/07-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fat Boys' Kool Rock-Ski to be Inducted into LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shecky & the Twangtones to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons 2023: A Southampton Salute to Summer Starring Cristina Fontanelli & Her Fabulous Friends
The Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (9/03-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You