DREAMING OF A SONG: THE MUSIC OF HOAGY CARMICHAEL to Play Hamptons Summer Songbook

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Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch will bring Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael to East Hampton's LTV Studios, Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m., as part of the 2026 season of Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea. In their first artistic collaboration, Blackhurst and Stritch created a critically acclaimed show that joyously mines the catalogue of one of America's most treasured songwriters.

Hoagy Carmichael, the celebrated composer, pianist, singer, actor and bandleader, wrote some of the most lasting and influential pop songs of the twentieth century. Collaborating with lyricists Frank Loesser, Mitchell Parish, Johnny Mercer, Ned Washington, Paul Francis Webster and Harold Adamson, his contributions to Hollywood films and the hit parade are invaluable to the Great American Songbook.

Blackhurst's ebullient delivery complements Stritch's suave crooning on a remarkable range of Carmichael's compositions. Selections range from standards loved around the world, such as 'Star Dust,' 'Heart and Soul" and 'Skylark,' to lesser-known songs such as 'Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief' (first performed by Betty Hutton in the 1945 film The Stork Club) and 'My Resistance Is Low' (a hit in London from the film Las Vegas Story, but relatively obscure in the states) to the virtually unknown 'Walk It Off.' Blackhurst and Stritch take turns on solos, such as her rollicking take on the rarity 'Come Easy, Go Easy Love," and his impassioned, powerful 'Georgia On My Mind.'

Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. Perhaps best known for his 25 year position as musical director for Liza Minnelli, Stritch also served in that capacity with Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Melissa Manchester and the legendary Tony Bennett. He was recently named the Outstanding Musical Director for the fifth time by the readers of Broadway World and his 2022 solo engagement at New York's famed Birdland Jazz Club was voted Vocal Jazz Engagement of the year. Stritch is the bandleader for Jim Caruso's Cast Party every Monday night at and the twosome also have a long-running Sunday night residency at Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel.

Klea Blackhurst has performed in legendary halls from The London Palladium to Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Cafe Carlyle to The Bluebird Cafe. She starred in Goodspeed Musicals' 50th anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! and led a critically lauded production of Gypsy at Drury Lane in Chicago. She's brought her brand of comedy to the development of many new works, notably the world premiere of Hazel directed by Lucie Arnaz, The Nutty Professor, directed by Jerry Lewis, Dolly: A True Original Musical, and Elephant Shoes. Off-Broadway credits include Party Face, opposite Hayley Mills; A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Bingo, Radio Gals, Oil City Symphony. Other credits: Ragtime with the Boston Pops, Show Boat with Glimmerglass Opera, Into the Woods with Opera North and Chicago at Pioneer Theatre Company in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Blackhurst is a distinguished Alumna of the University of Utah.

Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea is produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. The 2026 season opened with Norm Lewis on June 28, followed by Ann Hampton Callaway on July 11. The series continues with Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch on July 18, Eric Yves Garcia and Maria Abous on July 25, Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock on August 1, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi, and Stephanie Pope on August 22, Pamela Morgan on August 23, and closes with Donna McKechnie on August 29.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea series at LTV Studios in East Hampton (75 Industrial Road, Wainscott), visit LTV's website at ltveh.org/hss2026

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