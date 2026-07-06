Great South Bay Music Festival Adds Bob Weir Celebration & LaMP to 2026 Lineup

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The Great South Bay Music Festival is adding new musical performances and more to its 18th anniversary celebration, taking place July 23–26 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village. Tickets are on sale now here, with General Admission, VIP, Ultra VIP and multi-day packages available. Children under 10 are admitted free.

Joining Saturday's celebrated Jam Day lineup is LaMP, the acclaimed improvisational trio featuring Russ Lawton and Ray Paczkowski of the Trey Anastasio Band alongside Scott Metzger of Joe Russo's Almost Dead.

On Sunday, the festival will also present a special Bob Weir Celebration, bringing together an all-star lineup honoring the Grateful Dead co-founder. The tribute will feature Andy Falco (The Infamous Stringdusters), Rob Eaton (Dark Star Orchestra), Alwyn Robinson (Leftover Salmon), Eric Finland (Eric Krasno Band), Leslie Mendelson, Pat Falco (Cosmic Orchestra), with additional guests to be announced.

Previously announced musical performers include My Morning Jacket, Sublime, Govt. Mule, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, The Used, Little Feat, Common Kings, Sierra Hull, KOYO, Cartel, NY Ska Jazz and more.

Beyond the music, Great South Bay will continue to showcase one of Long Island's largest artisan marketplaces, featuring independent makers and craftspeople offering handcrafted jewelry, custom apparel, vintage clothing, permanent jewelry, hand-dyed wearable art, crochet, beach-inspired fashion, musical artwork and other one-of-a-kind goods.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy an expanded food village featuring everything from lobster rolls, barbecue, brick oven pizza and kielbasa to Thai-inspired fare, dumplings, stuffed pretzels, smoothies, açaí bowls, crepes and festival favorites. Beverage offerings include craft beer, wine and ready-to-drink favorites from Kona Big Wave, Blue Point Brewing Company, Greenport Harbor Brewing, Bridge Lane Wines, Athletic Brewing Company, Michelob Ultra and Surfside.

Happy Days Dispensary returns as the festival's official cannabis partner, bringing an on-site activation celebrating New York's legal cannabis community.

Community impact remains a cornerstone of the Great South Bay Music Festival. Continuing an 18-year tradition, the festival donates a percentage of ticket sales to support Stony Brook Children's Hospital. The festival will also once again host its Storyville Tent, providing complimentary space for local nonprofit organizations focused on supporting veterans, suicide prevention, pet rescue, environmental conservation and other community causes.

Now in its 18th year, the Great South Bay Music Festival has become a summertime tradition on Long Island, welcoming thousands of fans each year for four days of live music spanning rock, jam, reggae, alternative, pop punk, ska, bluegrass and more. Alongside nationally acclaimed headliners, the festival remains committed to showcasing emerging artists, supporting local businesses and giving back to the community that has helped it thrive for nearly two decades.

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