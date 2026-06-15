HAMPTONS SUMMER SONGBOOK BY THE SEA to Return With Norm Lewis, Ann Hampton Callaway & More
Klea Blackhurst, Billy Stritch, and more will perform at LTV Studios in East Hampton.
LTV Studios in East Hampton has announced the return of Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea for summer 2026, featuring a lineup of celebrated Broadway, cabaret and concert artists.
Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone, the annual series transforms LTV's television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with café-style seating, modular staging, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, and a Baby Grand piano. The concert series has become a summer destination for audiences seeking world-class musical performances in an up-close setting.
The 2026 season will kick off on June 28 with a season-opening performance by Norm Lewis. The opening-night event will include a reception following the concert.
The season continues on July 11 with Here's to Life starring Ann Hampton Callaway, followed by Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael on July 18 featuring Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch. On July 25, audiences can experience Beyond Blue Moon: Before the Broken Hart with Eric Yves Garcia, Maria Abous and David Alpern.
August performances begin with A Swell-Egant, Elegant Party on August 1, starring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano. The evening will be hosted and produced by Laurence Maslon. On August 22, cabaret favorites KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi and Stephanie Pope will headline Hey, Old Friend! A Cabaret Jubilee.
The series concludes August 29 with Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie presenting A Musical Memoir, an evening of songs and stories drawn from her celebrated career.
"This captivating concert series brings together a standout lineup of celebrated cabaret and Broadway performers," said the producers in announcing the season. Each performance is designed to combine live music, storytelling and intimate audience engagement in a unique venue setting.
2026 Performance Schedule
Sunday, June 28
Season Premiere
Starring Norm Lewis
Saturday, July 11
Here's to Life
Starring Ann Hampton Callaway
Saturday, July 18
Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael
Starring Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch
Saturday, July 25
Beyond Blue Moon: Before the Broken Hart
Starring Eric Yves Garcia, Maria Abous and David Alpern
Saturday, August 1
A Swell-Egant, Elegant Party
Starring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano
Hosted and produced by Laurence Maslon
Saturday, August 22
Hey, Old Friend! A Cabaret Jubilee
Starring KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi and Stephanie Pope
Saturday, August 29
A Musical Memoir
Starring Donna McKechnie
Tickets
VIP front-row café seating with a drink ticket for the June 28 season-opening event is priced at $200, while general admission is $150 in advance and $160 at the door.
For all other performances, VIP seating is $120 in advance and $125 at the door. General admission tickets are $80 in advance and $85 at the door.
Dates, performers and programs are subject to change.
About the Series
Produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone, Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea brings acclaimed Broadway and cabaret artists to the East End each summer. The series transforms LTV's industrial-style television studio into an intimate concert venue, creating a unique environment where audiences can experience legendary songs and stories performed by some of today's most celebrated entertainers.
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