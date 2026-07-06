ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: HERE'S TO LIFE to Play Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea
The jazz vocalist performs at LTV Studios in Wainscott, NY, celebrating songs by Harold Arlen and Cole Porter.
Ann Hampton Callaway will brinig her new show Here's to Life to East Hampton's LTV Studios, Saturday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m., as part of the 2026 season of Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea.
In Here's to Life, Callaway dazzles with a night of gorgeous songs celebrating life's richness, despite challenges and because of them. She breathes wisdom and passion into songs of Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, contemporary songwriters, and her own originals. Christopher Loudon of JazzTimes calls her the '...superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves...' Stephen Holden of The New York Times says, 'For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway.'
Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. Voted by BroadwayWorld.com as 'Celebrity of the Year' and two years in a row as 'Best Jazz Vocalist,' Callaway is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film The Good Shepherd. She is a multi-platinum award selling songwriter whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded 83 CDs as a soloist and guest, and her latest critically acclaimed CD, 'Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1,' debuted at #1 on iTunes Jazz. Callaway's honors include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking, and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea is produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. The 2026 season opened with Norm Lewis on June 28, and continues with Ann Hampton Callaway on July 11, Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch on July 18, Eric Yves Garcia and Maria Abous on July 25, Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock on August 1, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi, and Stephanie Pope on August 22, Pamela Morgan on August 23, and closes with Donna McKechnie on August 29.
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