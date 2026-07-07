PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL to Play Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Pinkalicious - The Musical on Sunday October 25th 2026, 3:00pm. Tickets are $51 - $81 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 10 at 10AM.

In Pinkalicious The Musical, Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.

The one-hour musical, with book and lyrics by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann and music, lyrics and orchestrations by John Gregor, is based on the best-selling children's book “Pinkalicious” by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann.. The musical is appropriate for children ages 2 to 7.

Pinkalicious The Musical debuted at the McGinn/Cazale Theatre in New York on January 13, 2007. The musical immediately moved to a larger space Off-Broadway and has played at a number of venues in Manhattan since then. The production has played in Toronto, Canada and continues to tour extensively around the United States, bringing joy to children and their families across the country.

The #1 New York Times-bestselling Pinkalicious picture book series has sold more than 22 million copies in all formats. It has been translated into 8 languages and is sold in 9 countries. Apart from the stage musical, the series has inspired lines of party goods, toys, bicycles, furniture, and dolls.

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