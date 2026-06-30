Photos: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Argyle Theatre

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The Argyle Theatre’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, celebrates the life, music, and enduring legacy of one of America's greatest songwriters. Featuring an unforgettable catalog of chart-topping classics and the inspiring true story behind them, Beautiful will run through August 30, 2026.

Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

The cast stars Tess Jonas as Carole King, Joey LaVarco as Barry Mann, Lily Daugherty as Cynthia Weil, Lukas James Miller as Gerry Goffin, Chris Donovan as Don Kirshner and Kristine Zbornik as Genie, with Laila Canelo, Meredith Heller, Cody Howard, Dante Rayvonne Hill, Shannan Lydon, David Benjamin Perry, Jeremiah Smith, Kendall Stewart, Payton Tabb, Ephraim Takyi, Remi Veronica and Travis Talib Wroten. Swings include Ava Arkin, Tatiana Padro, Nathan Stevenson and Jake Van Eycken.

Photo credit: Richard Termine

Tess Jonas

Tess Jonas and cast

Lukas James Miller and Tess Jonas

Joey Lavarco and Lily Daughtery

Chris Donovan, Joey Lavarco, Tess Jonas, and Lily Daughtery

Tess Jonas and Kristine Zbornik

Lukas James Miller, Tess Jonas, Lily Daughter and Joey Lavarco

Ephraim Takyi, Travis Talib Wroten, David Benjamin Perry, and Dante Rayvonne Hill

Chris Donovan, Tess Jonas, Lukas James Miller, Lily Daughter and Joey Lavarco

Tess Jonas, Lily Daughtery, Joey Lavarco and Chris Donovan

Lukas James Miller and cast

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