DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL to Make Long Island Debut

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The John W. Engeman Theater will present the Long Island premiere of Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, running November 12 through December 27, 2026, in Northport, New York. Broadway performer Ryan Knowles will star as the Grinch, with James Judy as Old Max and Liesl Jaye serving as ensemble member and dance captain.

The production will be directed by returning Engeman artist Drew Humphrey, with choreography by Alyssa Sarnoff and music direction by David Wolfson.

Based on Dr. Seuss's classic holiday story, the musical follows the Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, as he schemes to steal Christmas from the residents of Whoville. Narrated by Max the Dog, the production features the songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas."

Knowles originated multiple roles in Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, including Chiron, Poseidon, Medusa, and Hades. He also created the role of Buddy in the world tour of We Will Rock You and previously appeared in a touring production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! as Grampa Who.

Judy's Broadway credits include Newsies, Into the Woods, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and Jekyll & Hyde. He returns to the Engeman after portraying Scrooge in the theater's production of A Christmas Carol.

Jaye brings previous experience with the musical, having performed in its 2007 Broadway company and on its cast recording, as well as touring with the production.

Additional Casting

The cast will also feature Jacob Higdon as Young Max, Jonathan Cobrda as Grandpa Who, Cecily Dowd as Grandma Who, Cody Gerszewski as Papa Who, and Katie Luke as Mama Who.

Noa Wellen and Evelyn Engelmann will share the role of Cindy-Lou Who. Additional young performers include Audrey Y. Wang and Aria Oded as Annie Who, Layla Rae Turnier and Kayla Kennedy as Betty-Lou Who, Mia Guisado and Sadie Mathers as Boo Who, and Quentin Benvenuti and Oliver Manchanda as Danny Who.

The ensemble includes Christian Boyd, Jaz Gomez, Jordan Cyr, Liesl Jaye, Lily Grubert, Madison Hertel, Max Boone, Meghan Hoey, Nathan Kabara, and Stephen C. Kallas. Chachi Delgado and Katie Van Horn will serve as onstage swings.

Several company members return following previous Engeman productions, including Gerszewski, who appeared as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol; Cobrda, whose credits at the theater include Jersey Boys and Beauty and the Beast; and Luke, who portrayed Janice Mosher in Come From Away.

Creative Team

Director Drew Humphrey returns to the Engeman following productions including Camelot and A Christmas Carol. His previous directing and choreography credits at the theater include Beauty and the Beast, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, and Singin' in the Rain.

Humphrey performed in the original Broadway cast of White Christmas and received the Long Island ENCORE Theater Award for Best Choreography for the Engeman's production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas.

Choreographer Alyssa Sarnoff's credits include The Merry Widow, Carousel, Newsies, and West Side Story. She has also worked as an associate choreographer on productions including Me... Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall at the Kennedy Center and its national tour.

Music director David Wolfson has performed in the orchestras of more than 25 Broadway productions, including all three Broadway productions of Les Misérables. He previously served as associate conductor and keyboardist for a touring production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The design team includes scenic designer Kyle Dixon, Costume Designer Dustin Cross, lighting designer John Burkland, sound designer Laura Shubert, wig and makeup designer Jeff Knaggs, and props designer Megan Cohen. Burkland also brings previous experience with the musical, having served as an associate lighting designer on a tour.

Casting is by the Wojcik Casting Team, with production stage management by Chelsey Steinmetz. Jennifer Dolce serves as director of production, and Richard Dolce is executive producer.

Performance and Ticket Information

Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL will run November 12 through December 27, 2026, at the John W. Engeman Theater, located at 250 Main Street in Northport, New York.

Now in its 20th year, the Engeman presents professional theatrical productions featuring Broadway and regional talent on Long Island.

For performance schedules and tickets, visit the John W. Engeman Theater's official website or call the box office at 631-261-2900.

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