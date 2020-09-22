DESERT ONE'S Barbara Kopple, RBG's Julie Cohen & BUOYANCY'S Rodd Rathjen Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

The Sounds of Film is the nation's longest-running film and music themed radio show.

Two-Time Academy Award Winning Director Barbara Kopple, Producers Eric Forman & David Cassidy, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard "Taco" Sanchez and John Limbert, Diplomat and one of the Iran Hostages are Tom Needham's guests on THE SOUNDS OF FILM. They will be speaking about Kopple's amazing new documentary DESERT ONE. Also on the program are RBG director, Julie Cohen, and BUOYANCY director, Rodd Rathjen.

DESERT ONE re-examines the story of Americans taken hostage by Iranian revolutionaries in 1979. Kopple draws upon never-before-heard audiotapes from the White House, as well as new interviews with hostages, rescuers, Iranians and President Carter, whose 1980 election loss to Ronald Reagan was influenced by this decisive chapter of history. The interviews were recently recorded for the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series.

RBG is the hit documentary about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's unique career and popularity. Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, the film features the quiet warrior who carved her own path to the nation's highest court. While developing an unmatched legal legacy, she also surprisingly became a pop culture icon.

BUOYANCY tells the story of a Cambodian teenager sold into forced labor on a Thai fishing boat is a passionate testimony against social injustice and a moving coming-of-age tale about a boy whose humanity is put to the test. The film, directed by Rodd Rathjen, is Australia's Official Oscar Submission and the winner of the Ecumenical Jury Prize, Berlinale Panorama.

The Sounds of Film is the nation's longest-running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Previous interviewees include Laurie Anderson, director Dionne Warwick, the Nation's Katrina vanden Heuvel, director Susan Lacy, William H. Macy, Connie Stevens, Eric B., Julie Andrews and Billy Joel.

Shows View More Long Island Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You