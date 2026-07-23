DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Bay Street Theater To Host 6th Annual Heroes Night

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Bay Street Theater will host its 6th Annual Heroes Night on Wednesday, August 5 for a performance of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Local veterans, active military members, first responders, police officers, firefighters, nurses, healthcare workers, teachers, and other community heroes are invited to attend as Bay Street Theater's guests.

A pair of complimentary tickets is available to each eligible hero while seats remain. Guests may reserve their tickets by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office and letting the team know they are attending Heroes Night.

Dear Evan Hansen is a moving musical about connection, belonging, and the importance of being seen. Presented in Bay Street Theater's intimate space, this reimagined production offers audiences an especially personal experience with the powerful story.

Bay Street Theater thanks these community partners for helping the theater recognize and welcome the people who serve, protect, teach, care for, and strengthen our community every day.

Tickets are on sale now. Dear Evan Hansen runs August 4 through August 29, 2026. For tickets and more information, visit baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500.

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