Chris Ruggiero's TEENAGE DREAMS AND MAGIC MOMENTS to Play Landmark Theatre in April

The performance will take place on April 26, 2024.

By: Jan. 06, 2024

Chris Ruggiero's TEENAGE DREAMS AND MAGIC MOMENTS to Play Landmark Theatre in April

Experience the magic of Chris Ruggiero's new show, Teenage Dreams and Magic Moments, at the Landmark Theater in Port Washington, NY on April 26, 2024. Featuring a 6-piece band, Chris Ruggiero takes his audience on a musical journey through the golden age of rock and roll, bringing new life to timeless classics from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. If you're a fan of the golden age of rock and roll, you're in for a treat, this show promises to be an unforgettable experience. Get your tickets now at the button below for a night of timeless music and unforgettable entertainment.

Chris has been making waves in the music industry from his PBS-TV and Good Morning America appearances to his sold-out 37-city tour, and a recently released album. In his new show, he's taking things to the next level. Not only will he be telling his incredible story, but he'll be breathing new life into timeless classics like "Unchained Melody," "My Cherie Amour," "You Can't Hurry Love," and "This Magic Moment." His unique interpretations of these songs and more are not only vocal triumphs, but they also feature brand-new orchestrations by Four Seasons arranger and pop-rock legend Charlie Calello (who is also a fan, commenting, "It's been a long time since I heard a voice like this"). Ruggiero has collaborated with legendary pop stars such as Darlene Love (" Chris is what I call the ultimate entertainer. I love his voice!") The Cyrkle, and Peter Noone, further cementing his reputation as a premier performer. His voice has been described as "powerful" and "soulful," and his shows have received high praise from industry insiders and fans. Chances are you'll know every word of every song and the magical feeling will live on long after Chris leaves the stage. This show will mark Chris's third time in Nassau County but his first time at the Landmark.

Get your tickets now for "Teenage Dreams and Magic Moments" at the button below before they sell out.




Recommended For You