Celebrate The Music Of The Beatles With THE MOONDOGS at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present THE MOONDOGS, the East End's preeminent Beatles cover band, will perform the music of THE BEATLES, performing songs from their entire classic, all-time favorite albums RUBBER SOUL & REVOLVER on Saturday, March 2, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater.



The Moondogs return to Bay Street Theater following their acclaimed April 2023 performance of the music of John Lennon. This year, The Moondogs are back, with a celebration of the albums RUBBER SOUL & REVOLVER featuring hits such as "ELEANOR RIGBY", "NOWHERE MAN", "NORWEGIAN WOOD", and "WE CAN WORK IT OUT".



As their fans know, The Moondogs' special limited-edition Beatles shows have become an annual event at Bay Street Theater. In 2017, it was Sgt. Pepper LIVE with a full horn section and multimedia show. Next was George Harrison's 75th Birthday Celebration. In 2019, Let It Be and Abbey Road. The White Album in 2021. In 2022, it was Paul McCartney, the Early Years. And 2023 was a special tribute to John Lennon, 1961–1971, covering all the Lennon songs you love, plus some of the band's favorite deep cuts.



The Moondogs is made up of keyboardist/vocals Fred Gilde, guitarist/vocals Mick Hargreaves, keyboardist/guitar/vocals Dan Koontz, bassist/vocals Joe Lauro, guitarist Jeff Levitt, guitarist/vocals Tom Licameli, percussion/vocals Mark Pohl, and drummer/vocals Howie Silverman.

Tickets are $37 in advance and $47 on the day of the show and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on show days up until the time of the performance, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

