Casting Announced for SISTER ACT at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for SISTER ACT. Performances begin on Thursday, March 19 and run through Sunday, May 3, 2020.

When the witness protection program sends aspiring disco diva Deloris Van Cartier to a struggling convent after she sees her boyfriend commit a murder, Deloris takes her act to the nun's choir where she finds an unexpected sisterhood. Based on the hit 1992 film SISTER ACT is the feel-good musical comedy that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), SISTER ACT is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship and will give audiences reason to REJOICE!

SISTER ACT is Directed & Choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; Broadway: The Wedding Singer (Asst. Choreo.), The Lion King (Res. Director); National Tours: Flashdance, Jekyll & Hyde, The Wedding Singer).

The Musical Director is Drew Nichols (Engeman Theater: Elf, Sunset Boulevard, Matilda (Keyboard); NYC: The Light Rail, Under the Bodhi Tree, Bayard). The Associate Director is Dana Iannuzzi (Engeman Theater: Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde; National/International Tour: Flashdance; NYC: ICON, The Cobalteans, Divided). The Associate Choreographer is Felicia Finley. The Producer is RICHARD DOLCE.

The Creative Team includes: Michael Bottari & Ronald Case (scenic & Costume Design), John Burkland (lighting Design), Laura Shubert (sound Design), Conor Donnelly (wig Design), Kristie Moschetta (props Design), Wojcik/seay Casting (casting Directors), Leila Scandar (production Stage Manager) And Katie Spina (assistant Stage Manager).

The cast of Sister Act features Renee Jackson as Deloris Van Cartier (regional: Felicia In Memphis, Oda Mae In Ghost, Brooklyn In Paradice, Sarah In Ragtime, Susannah In Tintypes, Lisa In Mamma Mia!), Leslie Becker as Mother Superior (Broadway & Tours: Bonnie & Clyde, Amazing Grace, Wicked, Anything Goes, Nine, Beauty And The Beast, Show Boat And Cinderella), Daniel James Belnavis As Eddie Souther (national Tour: Hamilton: An American Musical; International: Dreamgirls; Regional: In The Heights, Violet, Memphis, Lend Me A Tenor, Five Guys Named Moe, Smokey Joe's Café) And Warren Nolan Jr. As Curtis Jackson (national Tour: Rent; Regional: Delray In Memphis, Mister In The Color Purple, Walter Lee In Raisin!; International: Scar In The Lion King - Hong Kong Disney).

The cast also includes: Michael Barra, Emma Benson, Mia Bergstrom, Jane Blass, Grant Evan, Audrey Federici, Todd Fenstermaker, Justin Forward, Imanol Fuentes, Taylor Galvin, Danny Grumich, Devin Kessler, Keyonna Knight, Bear Manescalchi, Christopher Mccrewell And Nicole Weitzman.

Tickets are $80 on Saturday evenings, $75 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You