Casting Announced For CMPAC's NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT

CMPAC announces the Cast of our Season 44 Closing Show: CMPAC Presents: Nice Work at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre, running July 13 - August 10.

Directed by Patrick Grossman

Musically Directed by Matthew Surico

Choreography by Ashley Nicastro

Stage Manager: Amanda Wenchel

Crew Chief: Tj Smith

Starring:

Steven Cottonaro as Jimmy Winter

Bailey Whitney-De as Billie Bendin

Andrew J Beck as Cookie McGee

Emily Edwards as Eileen Evergreen

Briggs G. Houston as Duke Mahoney

Barry Johnson as Senator Max Evergreen

Emily Nadler as Estonia Dulworth

Adriana Michelle Scheer as Jeannie Muldoon

Jeff Pangburn as Chief Berry

Linda Pentz as Millicent Winter

The Vice Squad:

David DiMarzo as Elliot

John Mazzarella as Fletcher

Steven Press as Edgar

Luke Ferrari as Floyd

Mike Shapiro as Vic

Christian Kalinowski as Slim

The Chorus Girls:

Katie Perpall as Olive

Morgan Zweibel as Dottie

Maggie Overbaugh as Alice

Jennifer Trezza as Midge

Juliana Jagielo as Flo/Dance Captain

Katie Johnson as Rosie

Ensemble:

Megan Fives, Kristi Kahen, Megan Monaghan

Swings:

Katy Snair

For Tickets, call 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com

About the show: Everything that made the Jazz Age so jazzy -- flappers, bootleggers and the music of George and Ira Gershwin -- comes together in "Nice Work If You Can Get It", the hilarious musical comedy and homage to the Roaring '20s. Joe DiPietro, Tony-winning writer of "Memphis" and "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change", weaves the Gershwins' most beloved hits, along with extravagant dance numbers and glittering costumes, throughout the story of lovable playboy Jimmy and the beautiful bootlegger Billie. Experience songs like "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off," "Someone to Watch Over Me" and "Fascinating Rhythm" in new ways that will make you laugh and marvel.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You