Casting Announced For CMPAC's NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT
CMPAC announces the Cast of our Season 44 Closing Show: CMPAC Presents: Nice Work at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre, running July 13 - August 10.
Directed by Patrick Grossman
Musically Directed by Matthew Surico
Choreography by Ashley Nicastro
Stage Manager: Amanda Wenchel
Crew Chief: Tj Smith
Starring:
Steven Cottonaro as Jimmy Winter
Bailey Whitney-De as Billie Bendin
Andrew J Beck as Cookie McGee
Emily Edwards as Eileen Evergreen
Briggs G. Houston as Duke Mahoney
Barry Johnson as Senator Max Evergreen
Emily Nadler as Estonia Dulworth
Adriana Michelle Scheer as Jeannie Muldoon
Jeff Pangburn as Chief Berry
Linda Pentz as Millicent Winter
The Vice Squad:
David DiMarzo as Elliot
John Mazzarella as Fletcher
Steven Press as Edgar
Luke Ferrari as Floyd
Mike Shapiro as Vic
Christian Kalinowski as Slim
The Chorus Girls:
Katie Perpall as Olive
Morgan Zweibel as Dottie
Maggie Overbaugh as Alice
Jennifer Trezza as Midge
Juliana Jagielo as Flo/Dance Captain
Katie Johnson as Rosie
Ensemble:
Megan Fives, Kristi Kahen, Megan Monaghan
Swings:
Katy Snair
For Tickets, call 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com
About the show: Everything that made the Jazz Age so jazzy -- flappers, bootleggers and the music of George and Ira Gershwin -- comes together in "Nice Work If You Can Get It", the hilarious musical comedy and homage to the Roaring '20s. Joe DiPietro, Tony-winning writer of "Memphis" and "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change", weaves the Gershwins' most beloved hits, along with extravagant dance numbers and glittering costumes, throughout the story of lovable playboy Jimmy and the beautiful bootlegger Billie. Experience songs like "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off," "Someone to Watch Over Me" and "Fascinating Rhythm" in new ways that will make you laugh and marvel.