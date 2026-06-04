Cast Set for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at the Argyle Theatre
Beautiful will begin performances on June 25, open on June 27, and run through August 30, 2026.
The Argyle Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for its summer production of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit that celebrates the life, music, and enduring legacy of one of America's greatest songwriters. Featuring an unforgettable catalog of chart-topping classics and the inspiring true story behind them, Beautiful will begin performances on June 25, open on June 27, and run through August 30, 2026.
Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.
Beautiful is the inspiring tale about a girl who became King with a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.
The cast will star Tess Jonas (Regional: Little Women) as Carole King, Joey LaVarco (Broadway: 13 The Musical) as Barry Mann, Lily Daugherty (Educational: A Little Night Music) as Cynthia Weil, Lukas James Miller (National Tour: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Gerry Goffin, Chris Donovan (Regional: Argyle’s The Music Man) as Don Kirshner and Kristine Zbornik (Broadway: A Catered Affair, Argyle’s The Full Monty) as Genie with Laila Canelo (Regional: West Side Story Argyle’s A Bronx Tale), Meredith Heller (Argyle’s Fiddler on the Roof, A Christmas Carol), Cody Howard (Regional: Oklahoma!), Dante Rayvonne Hill (International Tour: The Wizard of Oz), Shannan Lydon (Argyle’s A Chorus Line, Jersey Boys), David Benjamin Perry (Regional: White Christmas), Jeremiah Smith (National Tour: Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol), Kendall Stewart (Regional: Once On This Island),Payton Tabb (TheatreWorks USA: Stuntboy, In the Meantime), Ephraim Takyi (National Tour: The Wiz), Remi Veronica (Off-Broadway: After Happily Ever After) and Travis Talib Wroten (TheatreWorks USA: Pete the Cat).
With a book by Douglas McGrath, and music and lyrics by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann And Cynthia Weil, the creative team includes Banji Aborisade (Director), Victoria Casillo (Choreographer), Jonathan Brenner (Musical Director), Elizabeth Olson (Scenic & Projection Design), Gib Gibney (Lighting Design), Amanda Scanze (Costume Design), Kimberly S. O’Loughlin (Sound Design), Emma Uva (Hair/Wig/Makeup Design), Callie Hester (Props Designer & Artisan), and Russ Brown (Music Coordinator). The production team includes Gabrielle P. Guagenti (Production Stage Manager), Alden Kennedy (Assistant Stage Manager), and Pat Downes (Technical Director). The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.
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