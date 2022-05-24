Cast Announced For HEAD OVER HEELS at the Gateway

The Gateway starts rehearsals for the first show of its new year-round season with Head Over Heels - The Go-Go's Musical!

Head Over Heels (June 3 - June 26, 2022, at The Gateway Playhouse), is the hit, bold new musical comedy from the visionaries (Jeff Witty and James Magruder) that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band, The Go-Go's, and includes the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," as well as Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You." Entertainment Weekly calls this laugh-out-loud love story "a hilarious, exuberant celebration of love and beauty in its infinite varieties."

Resembling Old Arcadia, the 80s pop-punk jukebox show, Head Over Heels, follows the escapades of a royal family and their subjects on an outrageous journey through hilarious entanglements and gleeful mash-ups, to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. Through each character's explorations of gender fluidity, sexual awakening, beauty, and acceptance they discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

"In a time when the world, including that of live entertainment, is getting back on its feet, we are so thrilled to open our new, year-round season with a topical and poignant story of love, identity, inclusivity, expression, and family. We are confident that our audiences will lavish in this rockin' musical which makes its Long Island debut," says Paul Allan, The Gateway's Executive Artistic Director.

Head Over Heels will be directed and choreographed by veteran director Keith Andrews with collaboration from Vincent Ortega and music direction by Andrew Austin.

The cast includes Josh Canfield as Musidorus, Molly Rushing as Philoclea, Tyson Jennette as Basilius, Renee Marie Titus as Pamela, Turner Riley as Pythio, Steve Brady as Dametas, Gina Ward as Mopsa, Jennifer Bryne as Gynecia with ensemble members Lincoln Belford, Shannon Conboy, Jesse Jones, Maya Kazzaz, Ashley Klinger, Gracie Phillips, Vincent Ortega, and Jordan Vasquez.

The Gateway's production will feature the original Broadway scenic design by Julian Crouch and original Broadway costumes designed by Arianne Phillips with casting by Associate Artistic Director, Michael Baker.

The Gateway's new season continues with dazzling Broadway hits that include Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Cher Show, A Christmas Carol the Musical, The Wedding Singer, and Clue, as well as, a Concert Series, a Children's Theater Series, and other Special Events.

Tickets are on sale now for the full season and can be purchased as a curated or flexible subscription - giving you the best value on ticket prices along with many other great benefits - or as single tickets (starting at $59). Teen and youth prices are available for select shows. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at TheGateway.org.