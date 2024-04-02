CM Performing Arts Center Presents THE OLYMPIANS, AN EPIC MUSE-ICAL In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CM Performing Arts Center has announced the world premiere of "The Olympians," a brand new jukebox musical that will take audiences on a mythical journey like never before.

In partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide licensing company, CM Performing Arts Center will present this one-of-a-kind production for one weekend only, on April 12, 13, and 14.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Set in Ancient Greece, "The Olympians" tells the story of Artemis, Athena, and Aphrodite - three powerful female gods who have had enough of the unequal treatment of women in their society. Determined to make a change, they decide to search for a female hero who can inspire women across the world. Each goddess selects a champion based on different qualities - brain, physical prowess, and kindness of heart - and sends them on an epic quest to prove their worth.

However, their plans are thwarted when the male gods intervene, making the quest far more treacherous than intended. Undeterred, the women realize that the only way to overcome the obstacles is to join forces and demonstrate that heroes come in all forms.

"The Olympians" features an eclectic score of well-loved hits, spanning from Blondie and Hall & Oates to Miley Cyrus and Kelly Clarkson. With its lively music and engaging storyline, this riotous show celebrates the power of changing the narrative and showcases the importance of unity and strength in the face of adversity.

When seeing the Long Island Premiere of "The Prom" back in April of last year, the team at TRW was so impressed with the caliber of performers and production quality at CM Performing Arts Center that they set their sights on CM's Noel S. Ruiz Theatre being the stage for the world premiere of this production.

"We are incredibly excited to present the world premiere of 'The Olympians' at CM Performing Arts Center," said Alyse Nicole Arpino, Executive Director of CM and Director of this World Premiere production. "This production is not only entertaining but also carries a meaningful message about empowerment and solidarity. We can't wait for audiences to experience this unforgettable journey."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.cmpac.com/shows/the-olympians/.

About CM Performing Arts Center:

CM Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) NonProfit Organization that is "home" to people from all walks of life who work collaboratively to produce quality theatrical productions. Guided by the values of excellence, diversity and community, we seek to make a positive contribution to arts-education, culture and the quality of life on Long Island.